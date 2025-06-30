Dhoni’s ‘Captain Cool’ on Path to Become a Brand Like CR7, Bolt Pose, and Air Jordan
MS Dhoni is about to get cooler as he has filed an application with the Trademark Registry of India to get exclusive rights to the phrase ‘Captain Cool’. According to the registry, the application has been accepted and will be officially granted if no objections are filed by any third party within 120 days.
This wasn’t Dhoni’s first attempt to trademark the phrase. Previously, in June 2023, he filed the application but was informed at the time by the registry that another Indian company (Prabha Skill Sports Private Limited) had already registered “Captain Cool.”
Dhoni then filed a petition, alleging that the company was using his brand and the popularity of the term. Dhoni argued in his application, "This is a case of bad faith registration on the part of the company, aimed at deceiving the public and unlawfully enriching themselves by trading on the name of a well-known individual." After four hearings, Dhoni’s application was finally accepted.
MS Dhoni has been focusing more on his brand than on cricket over the past couple of years. He played the full season of IPL 2025, leading the Chennai Super Kings in some matches in the absence of Gaikwad. However, despite taking charge, CSK had a terrible season, finishing at the bottom of the league table for the first time.
Dhoni has had an eventful year, as he was also inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. "It is an honour to be named in the ICC Hall of Fame, which recognises the contributions of cricketers across generations and from all over the world," Dhoni said. "To have your name remembered alongside such all-time greats is a wonderful feeling. It is something that I will cherish forever."
Dhoni’s lawyer, Mansi Aggarwal, shared the news of the trademark being accepted. “Delighted to share a recent development from the field of trademark law that underscores the evolving role of personality rights and acquired distinctiveness in overcoming relative grounds for refusal,” he said.
It is a common practice in the sporting world to trademark phrases or signature actions. These superstars are known for their specific names or gestures and are forever associated with them. For example, football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has trademarked the term CR7, the common name used for him by fans. Similarly, Usain Bolt (Lightning Bolt pose) and Michael Jordan (Air Jordan) are other famous examples of sporting legends increasing their brand value through similar moves.