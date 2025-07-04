Did Shubman Gill’s 269 and Jadeja’s Protocol-Breaking Grit Turn the Test for India in Birmingham?
By Shah Faisal
Shubman Gill breaks records with majestic double-century
Gill's marathon innings saw him become the first Indian captain to score a double century in England, surpassing legends like Virat Kohli and Sunil Gavaskar. His 269 is now the highest individual Test score by an Indian batter in England, and the second-highest by an Asian player, behind Zaheer Abbas’s 274 at the same venue in 1971.
He also overtook Sachin Tendulkar’s iconic 241 in Sydney (2004)*, making this the highest score by an Indian outside Asia. His innings was laced with sublime timing, mature shot selection, and unwavering composure across nearly 400 deliveries.
Jadeja breaks BCCI protocol to save India's innings
A subplot of India’s dominant day was Ravindra Jadeja’s quiet rebellion against BCCI guidelines. As per the updated standard operating procedures introduced after the Australia tour, no player is allowed to travel to the ground alone — all must use the team bus.
However, Jadeja arrived at the ground early on his own to squeeze in a crucial batting session. India were 211/5 and the new ball was still fairly fresh when he resumed his innings. “I felt if I can see the new ball off, it would become easy for the rest of the innings,” Jadeja said after play.
He started the day on 41 and went on to score a vital 89, sharing a 203-run partnership with Gill that turned the tide completely. Though he technically breached team protocol, no sanctions are expected, as the coaching staff acknowledged the intent was purely cricketing. Jadeja’s foresight and grit reflected not just personal dedication, but a deep sense of responsibility to help India recover from twin collapses in the previous Test at Leeds.
This quiet act of defiance proved to be a pivotal moment. Without his stabilizing presence, India may have once again folded for a sub-par total. Instead, he helped lay the foundation for a total that has England chasing the game from the very beginning.
Gill-Jadeja and Gill-Sundar partnerships rewrite history
Gill’s 203-run stand with Jadeja is now among India’s best for the sixth wicket in England, following a 222-run partnership Jadeja had with Rishabh Pant at Edgbaston in 2022. After Jadeja fell to a sharp bouncer, Gill combined with Washington Sundar for 144 runs for the seventh wicket, taking India past the 550 mark.
This stand was India’s second-best for the seventh wicket in England after Tendulkar and Prabhakar’s unbeaten 160 in 1990.