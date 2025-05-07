Disciplinary Penalties for Hardik and Nehra as GT Edge Out MI in Last-Ball Thriller
By Shah Faisal
In a rain-interrupted IPL 2025 clash between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, drama unfolded both on and off the field. Gujarat Titans clinched a nail-biting one-wicket win off the final ball, but the match was equally notable for disciplinary sanctions handed to MI captain Hardik Pandya and GT head coach Ashish Nehra, underscoring the league’s firm stance on conduct and game regulation.
Hardik Pandya fined for slow over-rate—again
Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya’s leadership came under fresh scrutiny as he was fined ₹24 lakh ($28,694 USD) for maintaining a slow over-rate during the match. This marks his second offence in IPL 2025, triggering a steeper penalty in accordance with IPL’s playing conditions.
This isn’t Pandya’s first run-in with over-rate penalties. He faced a similar fine during IPL 2024 in a match against Lucknow Super Giants. The repeated infractions hint at a growing issue with MI’s on-field time management under his captaincy.
Under the IPL rules, slow over-rate violations not only lead to financial penalties but also tactical disadvantages. In this instance, MI were forced to have one fewer fielder outside the 30-yard circle during the final over—a handicap that may have tipped the balance in Gujarat’s favor.
Additionally, other MI players—including impact substitute Karn Sharma—were fined either ₹6 lakh, around 7,500 $, or 25% of their match fee.
Ashish Nehra sanctioned for conduct breach
On the Gujarat Titans side, head coach Ashish Nehra was penalised under Article 2.20 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which pertains to “conduct contrary to the spirit of the game.” He was fined 25% of his match fee and received one demerit point—the second coach to be penalised this season after Munaf Patel of Delhi Capitals.
IPL Code of Conduct – Article 2.20 deals with "conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game," which includes behaviour or actions—on or off the field—that are deemed disrespectful, provocative, or inappropriate, especially in relation to umpires or match proceedings.
While the IPL’s official release did not specify Nehra’s exact actions, it is understood that his animated gestures urging umpires to resume play during a rain delay were deemed inappropriate. Such behaviour is seen as exerting undue pressure on match officials, crossing the threshold of acceptable conduct.
A match of moments—and reminders
Despite frequent rain interruptions, the encounter produced thrilling cricket with momentum swinging dramatically. GT held their nerve to seal a one-wicket win on the final delivery, keeping their playoff hopes alive and handing MI a painful defeat.
As IPL 2025 heads into its business end, matches like these reaffirm the tournament’s intensity—but also reinforce that discipline, from players and staff alike, remains non-negotiable in the high-stakes environment of modern cricket.