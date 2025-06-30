Du Plessis Overtakes Babar Azam in T20 Centuries as Captain
By Shah Faisal
South Africa legend Faf du Plessis has rewritten T20 captaincy history with a sparkling unbeaten 103 off 53 balls—his second ton in this year’s Major League Cricket (MLC) campaign—leading the Texas Super Kings to a crucial win over MI New York, sealing their playoff spot. The knock not only celebrated his exceptional fitness and class at 40 but also moved him past Babar Azam and Michael Klinger, who both held the previous record of seven centuries as captain.
Du Plessis blasted five fours and nine towering sixes at Grand Prairie Stadium, completing his century in just 53 deliveries. It was his second ton of the season—the first came against San Francisco Unicorns—and marks him as the first player in T20 history to score two centuries after turning 40 .
A Momentous Knock and Leadership Redefined
Du Plessis’ knock stands out not just for the sheer volume of runs but for the timing. With the playoffs on the line, his sparkling century came under intense pressure, showcasing not just power but razor-sharp temperament. As captain, he now owns eight centuries, making him the most prolific T20 captain ever—surpassing the likes of Babar Azam (7) and *Michael Klinger (7)* .
Top T20 Centuries by Captains
Faf du Plessis – 8
Babar Azam – 7
Michael Klinger – 7
Virat Kohli – 5
James Vince – 5
This achievement signals something bigger: a shift in T20 leadership. While Babar, Virat, and others built reputations through consistency and technique, Du Plessis is now leading through sheer match-winning brilliance and longevity.
At 40, du Plessis has broken conventional wisdom, becoming the first batter to hit two T20 centuries post-40 . His centuries—one earlier against San Francisco Unicorns and this powerhouse innings—underscore exceptional fitness, timing, and mental resilience. It’s a masterclass in how elite preparation and experience can defy age.
Babar Azam: Champion of Consistency
By contrast, Babar Azam—renowned globally for his technical finesse and leadership—has seven centuries as captain across T20 formats, playing for Pakistan, Karachi Kings, and Peshawar Zalmi . His stature as one of the most consistent T20 batters remains unassailable. Still, Du Plessis’ new record highlights a rivalry anchored in different strengths: Babar’s elegance vs Faf’s intensity.
Du Plessis Reigns in MLC
In addition to his global captaincy record, du Plessis has now become the leading century-maker in MLC history, with three hundreds—overtaking Finn Allen, who scored two previously . That puts him ahead not only internationally but also as the most prolific batsman in this fledgling league.
The Record’s Significance
This record is more than personal glory—it represents leadership in motion. Du Plessis didn’t just break Babar’s record; he did it under crunch playoff pressure, steering his team into the next stage of MLC .
For fans and future captains, his path offers lessons: adaptability, grit, timing, and situational awareness—especially in high-stakes T20 cricket. At an age when most cricketers retire, Du Plessis is redefining the boundaries of performance and resilience.
Faf du Plessis’ unbeaten ton, his second of MLC 2025, delivered more than just a win—it sent a statement to the cricketing world. Becoming the first T20 captain with eight centuries, he has eclipsed giants like Babar Azam and shown that age is no barrier when skill, will, and leadership converge.
As the Texas Super Kings gear up for the playoffs, they’ll have not just a seasoned strategist at the helm, but a batting force who’s writing a new chapter in T20 captaincy. Du Plessis’ legacy is now etched not just in South African or MLC records—but across the global T20 landscape.