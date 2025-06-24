Duckett's Hundred Helps England Beat India Despite Needing 350 on the Final Day
By Shah Faisal
England pulled off yet another historic chase at Headingley, defeating India by five wickets on the final day of the first Test after being set a mammoth target of 371. Led by a dazzling hundred from Ben Duckett and composed contributions from Zak Crawley, Joe Root, and Jamie Smith, England’s victory marked the second-highest successful chase on the last day of a Test match, just behind Australia’s 404 in 1948 against England. This was also England’s second highest successful chase in their test history.
Despite India’s early advantage with the ball and in the match overall, England’s fourth-innings brilliance—fueled by aggressive intent and calculated partnerships—turned the tide.
At the start of Day 5, India were considered favorites. They needed 10 wickets on a fifth-day pitch with the world-class spin of Ravindra Jadeja and the pace threat of Jasprit Bumrah in their arsenal. England, meanwhile, had all ten wickets intact and an attacking approach to believe in. Duckett and Crawley began positively, mixing caution with aggression, and quickly neutralized any pressure. Duckett, in particular, took on India’s bowling and unsettled the rhythm of Bumrah and the supporting pacers.
India’s third seamer remained a weak link, and England’s persistent attack on him exposed the lack of depth in India’s bowling. With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma absent, captain Shubman Gill had little experience around him to manage high-pressure phases. The lack of early wickets allowed England to take control.
Crawley and Duckett added 188 runs in just over 42 overs before Prasidh Krishna finally broke through. Ollie Pope’s wicket followed quickly, and for a brief moment, India sensed an opening. However, Duckett’s aggression blended seamlessly with Root’s calmness, and they added a stabilizing 47 runs.
Shardul Thakur sparked some hope for India with two wickets in two balls, dismissing Duckett for 149 and Ben Stokes shortly after. Stokes, who batted with a singular focus to disrupt Jadeja’s rhythm, reverse-swept with high risk and paid the price. Still, his quickfire 31 helped reduce the target significantly.
With 69 runs needed and five wickets down, Jamie Smith joined Root. The pair remained unflustered. Root continued to rotate the strike, bringing up his 66th Test fifty and inching closer to Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of 68. At the other end, Smith stayed composed and took on Jadeja in a pivotal over, hammering him for 18 runs and effectively sealing the win.
England chased down 373 for 5—marking their second 350-plus chase against India in three years. The defeat will raise many questions for India’s team management: ineffective use of strong positions, underperforming third and fourth seamers, and a lower-order that failed to contribute meaningfully.
For England, the win highlights the resilience and clarity Stokes’ side continues to show in the fourth innings. Their bowlers, particularly Josh Tongue, played a key role in closing India’s second innings quickly. However, England still have concerns around the form of Chris Woakes and the consistency of their bowling unit.
Man of the Match: Ben DuckettBen Duckett was named Player of the Match for his sublime fourth-innings 149, setting the tone for a record-breaking chase. His proactive approach neutralized India’s attack and provided the platform for Root and Smith to finish the job.