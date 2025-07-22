ENG Want to Come hard at India but Need to Bowl well; INDIA vs ENG, 4th TEST, 2025
By Shah Faisal
England lead the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2–1 heading into the fourth Test at Old Trafford. After their charged-up performance at Lord’s, Ben Stokes’ men are brimming with confidence, not just in skill but in attitude. India, meanwhile, are left nursing self-inflicted wounds and searching for consistency before time runs out on their hopes of levelling the series.
The Series So Far
The series has been a pendulum, swinging between dominance and despair for both teams. India started brightly, then crumbled at Headingley. They responded with a powerful win at Edgbaston. But at Lord’s, under overcast skies and amidst verbal volleys, they fell apart again.
At the heart of England’s latest triumph was not just tactical excellence—but a cultural shift.
No More Mr. Nice Guys
Following a subdued build-up to the series, England appear to have shed their reputation as the “nice” side under Brendon McCullum. The third Test brought this change into the spotlight, with Harry Brook revealing that England decided to give India a taste of their own aggression.
“It was good fun,” Brook said post-match. “We watched the Indians go hard at Crawley and Duckett. We had a conversation—we thought it was the perfect opportunity to not be the nice guys.”
Brook mentioned that McCullum had already nudged the squad to bring more edge. “Baz said the other day we’re too nice. I brought it up the night before the last day: ‘Tomorrow is a perfect opportunity to really get stuck into them.’”
He emphasized that it wasn’t personal. “We weren’t being nasty. We were just putting them under more pressure. We were doing it within the spirit of the game.”
The effect was clear. England fielded with hunger, bowled with purpose, and celebrated with intensity. Their target wasn’t just India’s top order—it was India’s composure.
India Struggling to Hold the Thread
India’s problem isn’t talent. It’s the inability to seize crucial moments. They’ve dropped catches, misread conditions, and lacked resolve in pressure situations. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s double failure at Lord’s was a setback after a prolific start to the series. The middle order faltered, unable to respond to the squeeze England applied with the ball and in the field.
Fielding lapses allowed England to build innings they shouldn’t have. Bowling changes came late. India’s senior players haven’t held form consistently enough, while younger ones have looked overwhelmed.
Jasprit Bumrah’s availability will remain central. His spells can change games, but India are cautious with his fitness. The return of Rishabh Pant offered promise but yielded little at Lord’s. If India wants to push the series to a decider, they must not just fight harder—they must play smarter.
England’s Strength—and Their Need to Bowl Better
England’s aggression masked some vulnerabilities at Lord’s. Their top order remains fragile. Zak Crawley has failed to convert starts. Ollie Pope has shown flashes but hasn’t sustained them. England’s engine room remains Joe Root—and the team’s fortunes often follow his rhythm.
Root, who scored a crucial 90 at Lord’s, now stands on the brink of Test cricket history. He needs just 120 more runs to surpass Ponting, Dravid, and Kallis and become the second-highest run-getter behind Sachin Tendulkar. His record at Old Trafford (average 65+) suggests a landmark could be near.
England’s pace attack, though bolstered by Archer and Stokes, needs more from supporting bowlers. The absence of Shoaib Bashir forces a change, with Liam Dawson expected to take the spinning duties—a move that could expose a soft underbelly if India bat deep into the middle sessions.
The key for England lies in how well they bowl, especially on a pitch that often rewards patience more than flair. As much as they talk about intent, it is their ability to extract breakthroughs that will determine the outcome.
Weather and Conditions
Forecasts suggest weather interruptions on Days 1, 2, and 5. While showers are expected to be brief, they may alter momentum or force teams into urgent decisions. For England’s aggressive style, this suits—but for India, who need time to build innings and partnerships, it’s a test of temperament.
Selection Debates and Ponting’s Views
Ricky Ponting, watching closely from afar, has weighed in on Australia’s post-Warner top-order issues but also mentioned several names who could benefit from a strong Sheffield Shield season—including Nathan McSweeney, Jason Sangha, and Matt Renshaw.
Ponting believes selectors are likely to stick with Sam Konstas for now but warns that if failures pile up during the Ashes, changes will be hard to implement mid-series. “McSweeney is the obvious one to go back to sooner rather than later,” he said.
England have made their intent clear: they want to come hard at India. But to close out the series, they must bowl as well as they talk. India, for all their recent stumbles, have the talent to punch back—but only if they can shake off the mental haze and field like a team desperate to stay alive.
Old Trafford awaits, not just another match, but a battle for control of the summer.