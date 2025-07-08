England Recall Key Players for Crucial ODI Clash with India
By Sadia Akhtar
England has named a strong 15 member squad for the 3 match ODI series against India. The series begins on 16 July. It marks the return of captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and star spinner Sophie Ecclestone. Both missed recent matches due to injuries. Their inclusion is a major boost for the hosts.
Sciver-Brunt is back after a brief spell on the sidelines. She suffered a groin injury in the 2nd T20I against India. As a result, she missed the 3rd game and the rest of the T20I series.
Tammy Beaumont stepped in as captain for the remaining matches. Beaumont remains in the ODI squad and continues to play a key role in the side. India currently leads the T20I series 2-1. The 4th match takes place on 9 July.
Sophie Ecclestone returns to the 50 over format after recovering from a knee injury. She had missed England’s ODI series against the West Indies in May and June.
Since recovering, she featured in all 3 T20Is against India. Her return adds depth and quality to the bowling attack. Due to Ecclestone’s inclusion, Sarah Glenn has been left out of the ODI squad.
Another notable return is Maia Bouchier. She was named as a replacement for Sciver-Brunt in the T20Is. Bouchier had missed the earlier white-ball series against the West Indies.
Now, she earns a recall to the ODI squad and adds strength to the batting order. Her selection offers more options at the top.
The rest of the squad features a blend of experience and youth. Fast bowlers Lauren Bell and Kate Cross are expected to lead the pace unit.
Lauren Filer also brings pace and aggression. The spin group includes Charlie Dean, Linsey Smith, and Emma Lamb. Amy Jones returns as wicketkeeper.
Alice Capsey and Sophia Dunkley will offer stability in the middle order. Em Arlott and Alice Davidson-Richards provide all-round options.
England head coach Charlotte Edwards welcomed the challenge India have posed. “India have really pushed us during the T20Is,” she said.
“We have learned a lot. There have been some good moments, but we need more consistency.” Edwards also stressed that this is a team in transition. She called for longer spells of quality play across all departments.
She explained the changes to the squad. “Ecclestone returns, which means Glenn misses out,” Edwards said. “We have also brought in Maia Bouchier to strengthen the batting lineup.”
She added that the series is crucial in England’s build-up to the ICC Women’s World Cup. The tournament will be held in India later this year. “This series gives us great preparation,” she said. “But we are also determined to win.”
The ODI series will be played at 3 iconic venues. The opening match is at the Rose Bowl on 16 July. Lord’s will host the 2nd ODI on 19 July. The final match is at the Riverside Ground on 22 July.
England squad:
Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith.
England v India ODI series schedule
1st ODI: Wednesday, July 16, Rose Bowl
2nd ODI: Saturday, July 19, Lord's Cricket Ground
3rd ODI: Tuesday, July 22, Riverside Ground