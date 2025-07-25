England vs India, 4th Test – Day 3: Root Rises, India Regresses
By Shah Faisal
England began the third day at Old Trafford with a clear mission: to erase India’s first-innings total of 358 and build a lead strong enough to seize control of the Test match and, thus, the series. They started the day at 225 for 2. What followed was a masterclass in control and accumulation, led by Root, who turned a patient start into yet another historic innings, while India wilted under pressure, both mentally and physically.
By stumps, England had powered their way to 544, a commanding lead of 186 runs, and with Ben Stokes still unbeaten on 77, the advantage looked almost insurmountable. But this day belonged, unequivocally, to Joe Root.
From the moment he resumed in the morning, Root was all poise and rhythm. He overtook Rahul Dravid and Jacques Kallis in the all-time Test run-scorers list, moving into third place early in the day. But he was just getting started. With a flick for a single, he passed Ricky Ponting to climb to second on the list — only the great Sachin Tendulkar remains ahead of him now.
Root’s 38th Test century came in trademark style — wristy flicks, deft touches, and relentless running between the wickets. He survived a jittery moment on 22, nearly being run out after a mix-up with Pope. Had either mid-off or mid-on backed up Ravindra Jadeja’s throw to the stumps, Root might not have had the chance to rewrite history. Instead, he used the reprieve to his full advantage.
England’s approach was assertive but not reckless. Root and Pope added 144 for the fifth wicket, keeping India’s bowlers at bay throughout the morning. Pope reached his 25th Test fifty before edging one behind immediately after lunch to Washington Sundar, a wicket that briefly lifted India. Sundar then dismissed Harry Brook just four overs later, stumping him with a clever piece of flight and drift, and suddenly there was a hint of a fightback.
But Root was immovable. Even as the lower middle order flickered around him, he pressed on, bringing up his 150 before tea. His innings eventually ended on that very score — stumped by a sharp piece of work from Dhruv Jurel, as Ravindra Jadeja finally found a ball that gripped past the bat. It was a fine delivery, and a worthy dismissal for a man who had so thoroughly dominated the day.
Root’s 150 from 210 deliveries included 12 boundaries and countless singles, twos, and hard-run threes. His innings wasn’t just about runs; it was about control. His partnership with Pope, and later with Stokes, completely deflated India’s attack. The hallmark of the day wasn’t just the hundreds or milestones — it was the way England ran India ragged with their running, placement, and cricketing IQ.
India, meanwhile, looked flat. The body language slumped. Their best bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, bowled just one over with the second new ball before leaving the field with what appeared to be a niggle. He bowled four overs after tea but clearly wasn't at full fitness. Mohammed Siraj, valiant as ever, limped off the field before the final session with what also looked like a muscle concern. Even as Washington Sundar tried to inject some energy into the proceedings with two quick wickets, the broader picture was of an attack fraying at the edges — tired, under-resourced, and increasingly ineffective on a wearing pitch.
Ben Stokes added to India’s misery. Having already claimed a five-wicket haul in India’s innings, the England captain crafted a composed 77*, despite briefly retiring hurt due to cramp. He returned to resume his innings after the fall of Chris Woakes and looked increasingly assured, stroking boundaries and rotating the strike with ease.
As stumps were drawn, England’s score of 544 meant they had not only erased the deficit but also built a potentially match-defining lead. Root had carried the innings, Stokes had finished it strong, and India were left to rue missed chances — the run-out, the inconsistent bowling, and a tactical drift that allowed England to bat through 128.3 overs, their second-longest innings in the Bazball era.
Joe Root was the story, the statistic, and the soul of England’s day. With 13,386 career runs, he now sits behind only Tendulkar in the pantheon of Test batting. His 12th century against India — more than any other batter — and his 38th overall (equal with Kumar Sangakkara) further cements his legacy. The cricketing world may once again ask: is there a more complete modern-day Test batter?
For India, questions loom. Injuries to Bumrah and Siraj, the underuse of Sundar until deep into the innings, and the general lethargy in the field must all be addressed before they even think about salvaging this Test. The pitch is starting to misbehave, with uneven bounce creeping in. England may not need to bat again.
And if they don't, much of it will be thanks to Joe Root — Test cricket’s new No.2, and still climbing.