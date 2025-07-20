ENGLAND WILL HOST THE NEXT THREE WTC FINALS: 2027,29,31
By Shah Faisal
The ICC has officially confirmed that England will host the next three World Test Championship finals — in 2027, 2029, and 2031 — maintaining its status as the permanent home of the showpiece event since the inaugural edition in 2021. The decision was sealed during the ICC's annual conference held in Singapore this week, ending speculation of a possible relocation to the subcontinent.
While there had been whispers about India emerging as a possible venue from 2027 onwards, the ICC instead leaned on England’s proven ability to stage high-quality, crowd-pulling events. The ECB’s “successful track record in hosting recent finals,” as stated by the ICC, played a central role in this continued faith.
The announcement follows on the heels of a thrilling 2025 WTC Final at Lord’s, where South Africa dethroned defending champions Australia with a memorable five-wicket win. The atmosphere in the iconic stadium was electric—once again reinforcing why England, and specifically venues like Lord’s and The Oval, remain unmatched in their ability to stage neutral Test events that still feel grand and tribal.
Selling out a five-day Test final — especially between neutral teams — is no mean feat. But England’s longstanding cricket culture and a travelling fanbase eager for summer cricket make it a dependable choice. That’s a sentiment echoed by ECB chief executive Richard Gould: “We are absolutely delighted. It’s a testament to the passion that fans in this country have for this treasured format and the willingness of supporters from around the world to travel here.”
With the finals scheduled in early June — right after the IPL and before the onset of busy bilateral schedules — England offers a weather-friendly, logistically stable window. The WTC's fixed spot in the calendar has so far fit snugly into this timeline.
Despite no official confirmation about which venue will host future finals, the historic Lord’s and the Kia Oval remain frontrunners. The Hampshire Bowl in Southampton, which hosted the inaugural 2021 final between India and New Zealand in biosecure conditions, remains in the conversation but lacks the atmospheric pull of London’s iconic grounds.
Back in June, Gould had already hinted at England’s continuing advantage. “We don’t think we have an absolute right to host it forever, but irrespective of who reaches the final, we sell it out,” he told ESPNcricinfo. “That’s a big factor. You risk losing the occasion if you move it elsewhere and can’t draw a crowd.”
That crowd-driven concern is not unfounded. With the WTC still building its identity and prestige, a flat atmosphere could stall its progress. The ICC chair, Jay Shah, was visibly impressed with the occasion at Lord’s last month — a subtle but telling nod to the board’s future intentions.
Still, there are murmurs that some member nations would prefer a rotational model — spreading the WTC Final around different Test-playing regions. While admirable in principle, the fear of half-empty stands or weather-disrupted finals lingers.
For now, England remains the safe bet.
By securing the hosting rights till 2031, the ECB not only underlines its logistical strength but also positions itself as the guardian of Test cricket’s premier prize. It’s not just about tradition anymore — it’s about delivery, atmosphere, ticketing, and visibility. And England, with its packed Test summer and vibrant local support, ticks all those boxes.
The message from the ICC is clear: for the World Test Championship final to feel like the sport’s biggest red-ball occasion, it needs a stage that guarantees grandeur. And for the foreseeable future, that stage is England.