Eoin Morgan Joins London Spirit Board Amid New Ownership Shift
By Mehr Jan
Eoin Morgan, the World Cup-winning former England captain, has been appointed to the board of directors at London Spirit.
His selection comes at a pivotal moment for the franchise, which is preparing to share control with a powerful new ownership group from Silicon Valley.
Morgan will represent the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), which owns 51 percent of the team, and will sit on the seven-member board alongside directors appointed by the franchise’s new minority investors—Cricket Investor Holdings Limited, also known as the “Tech Titans.”
The consortium, led by Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora, has agreed to acquire a 49 percent stake for £144 million. The deal is expected to be finalized shortly, pending ratification.
A Familiar Face at Lord’s
Morgan’s appointment adds both cricketing insight and continuity to the board.
He led London Spirit’s men’s team during the Hundred’s first two seasons and has long-standing ties to Lord’s, having played for Middlesex early in his career.
His recent appointment as MCC’s incoming chair of cricket further cements his role as a key figure at the club.
Joining Morgan on the board are MCC chief executive Rob Lawson and committee member Julian Metherell. Metherell played a central role in the investment negotiations and was publicly credited by MCC chair Mark Nicholas for helping navigate the deal. A fourth MCC-appointed board member is yet to be confirmed.
New Leadership for Defending Champions
Off the field, London Spirit’s women’s team is undergoing significant change ahead of the new season.
All-rounder Charlie Dean has been named captain in place of Heather Knight, who will miss the tournament due to injury. Knight, the former England skipper, will remain with the team in a mentoring role.
Chris Liddle replaces Ashley Noffke as head coach. Noffke, who guided the team to its first title, has accepted a coaching position with the Pakistan national team.
“Ashley was a highly respected coach who will be much missed at Lord’s,” said Spirit general manager Fraser Stewart. “We’re grateful for his dedication and the role he played in our championship season.”
The squad also welcomes wicketkeeper-batter Kira Chathli, a former member of the Oval Invincibles’ title-winning side in 2022.