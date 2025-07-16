Explained: Why So Many Ball Changes in the England vs India Test Series?
By Shah Faisal
The 2025 India vs England Test series has stirred up a storm—not just with the bat and ball, but because of the ball itself. Several times during the matches, the Dukes ball has gone out of shape within a few overs, forcing umpires to bring in replacements. This has sparked criticism from players, broadcasters, and fans alike.
During the Lord’s Test, Shubman Gill was visibly upset while debating with the umpires after a ball that was swinging heavily for India was changed early on Day 2. England’s former pacer Stuart Broad has also voiced concern, saying the quality of Dukes balls has dropped drastically since 2019, and that they’re no longer durable enough for top-level Test cricket.
So, where do replacement balls come from?
Before a Test begins, the host state association (like Lancashire for Old Trafford or Mumbai for Wankhede) supplies used balls from domestic matches. These are checked by the fourth umpire using a ring gauge. If a ball fits through one ring but not the other, it’s considered usable and added to the "ball library"—the collection of backup balls you see umpires referring to during play.
Typically, there are around 20 replacement balls at venues in England, Australia, and India, but this number may be lower elsewhere.
How do umpires decide which ball to use as a replacement?
The goal is to find a ball with similar wear and tear—not too new, not too old. But there's no perfect match. A replacement ball may behave differently because conditions vary (like damp outfields or dry pitches). That’s why umpires are often reluctant to change the ball unless it’s truly unplayable—either misshapen, wet, or damaged.
According to the rules, a ball can’t be changed just because it feels soft. In fact, the laws don’t even require the ball to be round! The only shape test is whether it passes the ring gauge check.
What if there aren’t enough replacement balls?
In such cases, the officials can request used balls from the teams’ practice sessions or even reuse match balls from earlier in the series—provided they pass quality checks and weren’t kept by a bowler as a five-wicket souvenir.
Sometimes, more balls are even called in from nearby county associations mid-match.
Can umpires replace the ball without asking the bowling team?
Yes, but it’s rare. This only happens in cases of ball tampering or significant damage. Tampering, however, is a serious charge, and umpires usually need visual proof to act.
They do check the ball regularly—after wickets, drinks breaks, boundary hits, or when it’s thrown into the crowd—but not every over.
Is this a Dukes problem?
While SG balls (used in India) and Kookaburra (used in Australia and other parts of the world) have faced criticism before, the Dukes ball has been under the scanner in this series. Both teams have raised concerns about how quickly it loses shape—sometimes in just 8 overs, as happened during India’s bowling effort at Lord’s.
Unlike SG and Kookaburra, Dukes balls have batch stamps to ensure only the correct year’s stock is used. But even this hasn't helped in preventing mid-Test frustrations.
In truth, complaints often surface when the bowling side isn’t getting results. For instance, on Day 5 at Lord’s, when England were bowling with a soft ball to deny Ravindra Jadeja scoring opportunities, no one questioned the ball’s shape. But when the ball is moving sharply—as it was for India on the second morning—any change feels suspicious or unfair.
Ball replacements are part of the game, but the frequency seen in this series has disrupted rhythm, sparked debates, and exposed quality concerns with current manufacturing. With top players and former cricketers openly criticising Dukes, and even visible player-umpire confrontations like Gill’s, the issue has gone beyond just cricketing nitpicks. It’s now a matter of consistency, fairness, and protecting the flow of the longest format of the game.