From Cricket King to Bowling Boss? Virat Kohli Enters a Whole New Arena
Virat Kohli, known for making headlines on and off the field, has once again caught the spotlight, this time by stepping into a new sport as a strategic investor in the World Bowling League (WBL). The Former India’s Captain who has announced his retirement from Tests and T20i, currently active in ODIs and the IPL, continues to diversify his sporting ventures, showing a growing interest in business and sports innovation beyond cricket.
The WBL, founded by Adi K. K. Mishra, aims to elevate bowling into a mainstream global spectator sport. Traditionally seen more as a recreational activity, bowling is now being reimagined with a professional league format, and Kohli’s involvement brings not only credibility but also a significant marketing boost to the initiative.
“I started bowling when I was 11 years old, spinning the ball by 12,” Kohli said.
“It is evident how popular the sport is while being underappreciated as a business proposition. Adi K. Mishra’s vision to redefine bowling is unique, and after our success with Team Blue Rising in the E1 series, I’m thrilled to join the WBL as an investor and partner.”
With Kohli’s massive global following, one of the most followed athletes in the world, his entry into WBL is expected to draw major attention. His influence is widely credited for helping push cricket into the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, and similar impact is anticipated in this venture as well.
WBL CEO Adi K. K. Mishra expressed his excitement over the collaboration:
“Elite-level bowling is a world of intricate challenges from lanes with unique topographies and thousands of 3D-printed oil patterns to balls that react differently with every roll.
When I discovered Virat is also a bowler, it was exciting to align on this new-age vision for the sport. Virat’s relentless drive for sports mirrors our own."
With franchises like Team OMG, owned by NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., already part of the mix, the WBL is gaining traction fast. More franchise announcements are expected soon, and Kohli’s involvement is likely to attract a new generation of fans and investors.
While Kohli has stepped away from two formats of cricket, his off-field game is only getting stronger. The World Bowling League might just be his next big wicket.