From Dreams to Legacy — White Ferns All Rounder Hayley Jensen Ends Childhood Dream with Grace
New Zealand all-rounder Hayley Jensen has officially announced her retirement from international cricket, bringing an end to an illustrious 11-year career in the white and black jersey. The 32-year-old, who last represented New Zealand in 2023, leaves behind a legacy of commitment, passion, and valuable contributions across formats.
Jensen featured in a total of 88 matches for the White Ferns, including 35 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 53 T20 Internationals (T20Is). She was part of New Zealand’s squad in four Women’s T20 World Cups (2014, 2018, 2020, and 2023) and one Women’s Cricket World Cup, held on home soil in 2022.
Over her career, Jensen accumulated 1,988 runs and picked up 76 wickets, making her one of New Zealand’s most reliable all-rounders in recent times. Known for her gritty performances and never-say-die attitude, she was a consistent presence in New Zealand's line-up for over a decade.
Reflecting on her journey, Jensen expressed heartfelt gratitude and pride for having lived out her childhood dream.
“Ever since I was 10 years old, I came home from my first cricket tournament and knew I wanted to be a White Fern,” she said.
“To have had the chance to live that dream is something I’ll always treasure.
“It’s been an incredible journey - filled with challenges, growth, unforgettable experiences, and the best group of people I could’ve hoped to share it with.
“It’s never easy to move on from something that’s meant this much, but I know in my heart it’s time.
“I’m proud of what we’ve achieved together and even prouder to have been part of the White Ferns environment.”
New Zealand Women’s head coach Ben Sawyer also paid tribute to Jensen, acknowledging her significant role in the team.
“I want to congratulate Hayley on a fantastic international career and thank her for her contributions to the White Ferns environment,” Sawyer said.
“Hayley has made key contributions to the team with both bat and ball on the field and always brought a genuine passion and love for the game.
“We wish her all the best for whatever the future holds.”
As New Zealand cricket prepares for a new generation of players to rise, Jensen’s legacy as a dependable and passionate all-rounder will be remembered with great respect. She has not announced anything related to her domestic cricket career that whether she will continue or not.