From Gully Cricket to College Championships: UCI’s Suvrat Bafna Leads the Charge for U.S. College Cricket
In U.S.A, football and basketball dominate collegiate athletics, but cricket is slowly finding its way. There are several stories of college students who are carving their way into the sport,s and one such name is Suvrat Bafna. Bafna is a senior at the University of California, Irvine (UCI), and captain of the university’s cricket club. He is leading the UCI in their first-ever out-of-state tournament, and carries both excitement and responsibility. For him, the team is more than just a group of players—it’s a story of resilience and revival.
“We had to sort of rebuild the team after COVID,” Bafna shared. “The club was almost non-existent. Most of the earlier players had graduated. It took a few years of struggle, but we’re in a much better place now.”
Cricket Roots: From the Streets of India to American Turf
Cricket isn’t just a sport in India but a religion. Many young cricketers from India began their journey with gully cricket- casual tennis ball games played on the streets. For Bafna, it wasn’t any different either. “That’s where I learned the game,” he recalls. “Later, I moved to leather ball cricket in fifth or sixth grade, and by high school, I was playing more seriously.”
However, cricket wasn’t a popular sport in the UCI. Bafna, along with friends, made the effort to add cricket to the collegiate sports and build a team together. “We’re still building,” he notes, “but we’ve got amazing freshmen talent and strong support from our alumni now.”
Preparation, Pressure & Performance
Bafna, or his team, didn’t know about their participation until two weeks before the tournament. “We had 15–20 days to prepare,” Bafna said. “We went from practicing twice a week to almost daily. Team sessions lasted 5–6 hours.”
The commitment shown by Bafna and his teammates is paying off, especially their bowling lineup, which Bafna describes as the team’s biggest strength. Pacers like Sanath Mishra, Krish Katre, Vijay Bhargava, and Yash Patel have been performing well, while spinners Yashas Raman and Ranak Arun Rao have been particularly impressive.
“The whole team has stepped up,” Bafna said proudly. “They’re confident, self-motivated individuals. My job is mostly to back them with words of encouragement and adjust strategies as needed.”
Cricket as a Cultural Connector
Cricket may not be a popular sport in the U.S., but it is already building bridges between the different cultures that call U.S. their home. “Through cricket, I’ve met people of all ages and backgrounds,” Bafna said. “Some of my closest friends are 15 to 20 years older than me—and I met them all through the sport.”
The university administration is also supporting the cricket team now, thanks to the commitment shown by Bafna and his teammates. “It’s hard to explain cricket to people unfamiliar with it,” he said, “but we’ve had great support from UCI—funding, travel help, and administrative approval.”
Tournaments like this one, he noted, are essential. “This is the most exposure we’ve had. The fact that they helped with hotel costs meant a lot. Most of us are students without guaranteed funding, so every bit helps.”
Looking to the Future
Bafna is hopeful about a great future for cricket in the U.S. “I want to see cricket recognized on the same level as football or basketball,” he said. “It would be amazing to get student-athlete status and the same perks that other athletes get.”
And his own cricket journey is far from over. “I’m heading back to Tamil Nadu in two months. I hope to keep playing locally and go as far as I can in the game.”
Quick Hits: The Fun Side of Suvrat
- Favorite Cricketer: Virat Kohli
- Most Inspiring Captain: MS Dhoni (“a very sharp mind”)
- Batting or Bowling? Batting—“more satisfying.”
- Dream Venue: Wankhede Stadium and MCG
- Pre-match Ritual: Always puts on the right pad first
- Funniest Teammate: Yashas Raman
Bafna is one of the many youngsters in the U.S. who can transform college cricket in the U.S. With leaders like him, the future of American cricket looks promising indeed.