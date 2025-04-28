From the Chase Master; Kohli Share Important Things While Chasing Runs in T20
Shah Faisal
Royal Challengers Bangalore have been on a chasing spree in the IPL this season. So far, they have chased targets four times, and in each chase, Virat Kohli has scored a half-century.
In the game against Delhi Capitals, Kohli scored 51 runs, helping Krunal Pandya’s unbeaten 73 secure victory in the 19th over while chasing 163 runs.
After the game, Kohli shared his views about chasing and his approach to it. He stressed the importance of taking the game "deep" and "stitching partnerships."
Kohli explained his mindset when coming to the crease during a chase: "Whenever there's a chase on or there's a situation I go in, I keep checking with the dugout whether we are on course, what is my role, what is the kind of innings I need to play." He also emphasized the importance of assessing the situation by considering "the total on the board, what the conditions are like, who are the bowlers that are due to bowl, who are the bowlers that are going to be hard to get away."
Kohli rated singles and doubles highly in a good innings and stressed their importance during a chase. He said, "So, I try and make sure that my singles and doubles don't stop. And then you keep getting the odd boundary in between. The game never gets stagnant. So that's always been my focus — to keep working on rotating strike, singles, and doubles."
He also highlighted the need for batters to be patient, work towards building partnerships, and avoid rushing while batting. "People, I think, are forgetting the importance of stitching a partnership or going deep into the innings in T20 cricket, and I think this year around, you're seeing that you can't just come out and tee off from ball one. You need to have professionalism, to read the situation and try to get into a position where you can start dominating the bowlers," he said.
Sharing his method for navigating such situations, Kohli added, "You need to string in a partnership. And it won't come easy on a slow pitch if you don't know how to rotate the strike. So, yeah, that's pretty much my method."
What Kohli explained about his preparation and approach to run chases might sound simple, but it requires a courageous mind, a confident heart, self-belief, and immense skill. He articulates it as simply as he executes it, often under intense pressure.
Remember what he did against Australia while chasing 161 runs in the Super 10 game of the 2016 T20 World Cup? His unbeaten 82 seemed destined to be remembered as one of the greatest chasing innings of all time. But like Usain Bolt, Kohli enjoys chasing his own best and bettering it.
He produced another sensational performance against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Gabba. That night was a true manifestation of what Kohli preaches. With India four wickets down for less than 50 runs, he neither lost hope nor control. Instead, he kept the game alive by taking singles and rotating the strike. When the moment came for the final showdown, he hit those famous two sixes against Haris Rauf, turning the game on its head and giving India a win only Kohli could script.