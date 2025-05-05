From the Streets of India to the Fields of Georgetown: Siddharth Myadam’s Cricket Journey
Cricket is often overlooked in the American College scene, but it is quietly and gradually building a passionate community in the heart of Georgetown University. Much of this growth on university campus goes to young individuals like Siddharth Myadam. Siddharth is currently pursuing his MBA degree at Georgetown and is the captain of the newly formed Georgetown Graduate Cricket Club. With the help of his teammates, Siddharth is leading a movement that blends sportsmanship, leadership, and cross-cultural camaraderie.
A Journey That Crossed Continents
Myadam grew up in India, a country where cricket is stitched into the fabric of everyday life. He dreamed of playing cricket at higher levels, just like most of the children in this cricket-obsessed nation. However, it seemed like an end to that dream after he moved to the U.S in 2014.
"I thought I was done with cricket," Myadam recalls. There is a huge perception about the non-existence of cricket in the U.S.
However, after his arrival at Drexel University for his undergraduate studies, his perception of the U.S cricket changed completely. He was part of the college’s cricket team in many tournaments across Florida and Texas and was soon captaining local Philadelphia clubs.
Building a Cricket Legacy at Georgetown
Myadam is now leading the Georgetown cricket team and co-founded the Georgetown Graduate Cricket Club alongside a friend, Ashraf. It was a crucial step for the players there, as previously, Georgetown’s undergraduate cricket club was somewhat exclusive, leaving no room for graduate students.
It’s a huge milestone for the Georgetown team to participate in the recent Collegiate Cricket League (CCL) tournament in Texas. They displayed some good performances in the tournament, showcasing a blend of raw talent and team spirit. "It was decent," Myadam says modestly, “but the real achievement was the foundation laid for future generations.”
Vic, a 20-year-old undergrad with batting prowess, was among the standout players in the team, impressing many with his performances. "He's a star in the making," Myadam says, signaling that Georgetown’s cricket future is in good hands.
Cricket as a Bridge Between Cultures
Myadam stresses the cultural importance of cricket, saying it has become a “safe place” for the students, a home away from home for students navigating life thousands of miles from their native countries.”
"It’s not just for internationals," he points out. “American students, particularly those with a background in baseball, are also trying their hand at the sport, using their hand-eye coordination to adapt quickly. Cricket in the U.S., therefore, is not just surviving — it’s diversifying.”
Life Lessons Beyond the Pitch
Cricket has made a huge impact in Siddharth’s life, sharpening his leadership, interpersonal, and management skills. These are important qualities that are applicable in his academic and professional life as well.
"Cricket helped me hustle, understand people, and build resilience," he says. "Those lessons are transferable to every aspect of life."
Looking towards the Future: Growing Georgetown's Cricket Legacy
Siddhart is now looking towards the future as his graduation approaches quickly. He wants to leave behind a solid foundation for the Georgetown Graduate Cricket Club and future players. There are plans in motion already to form a formal club, with designated roles like treasurer and president. Efforts are also being made to popularize the sport across the university and attract possible future stars to the sport. "We want Georgetown to know we exist, and we want to come back stronger next year," he says.
The club has already made some strides, one of them being turning towards the much-important leather-ball cricket from tennis-ball. Inexperienced players from the team are now playing at the national level, highlighting the club's rapid development.
Siddharth has no plan to lose out on cricket yet, despite his time at Georgetown coming to an end. He will keep playing the local leagues for now, and if possible, he will coach future Georgetown teams.
A Cricketer at Heart
When asked about his cricketing hero, Siddharth’s answer is immediate: Sachin Tendulkar. "Every 90s kid would say Sachin," he smiled. Being inspired by Sachin's unparalleled work ethic and resilience, he considers them his greatest motivations.