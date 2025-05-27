Game Changer: Sadia Iqbal Takes Top T20I Bowling Honors
By Mehr Jan
The cricketing world has a new queen of spin. Pakistan’s Sadia Iqbal has climbed to the No. 1 spot in the ICC Women's Bowler Rankings, leapfrogging India’s Deepti Sharma and capitalizing on England star Sophie Ecclestone’s absence from international play.
It’s a moment of national pride for Pakistan, as Iqbal regains a position she briefly held during the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup.
Her return to the top comes after a reshuffle triggered by Ecclestone sitting out England’s recent series against the West Indies. The English left-armer had held the top position for a staggering 1,026 days.
A Global Shakeup in the Rankings
While Ecclestone slipped to fourth, Iqbal now leads the rankings with 746 rating points, edging out Sharma (737) and Australia’s Annabel Sutherland (736). England’s Renuka Singh Thakur rounds out the top five with 728 points.
Iqbal’s rise coincides with notable shifts across the women's cricket leaderboard.
England’s Lauren Bell surged 13 places to claim sixth after a standout performance against the West Indies, taking seven wickets in the series. Fellow bowlers Linsey Smith and Issy Wong also saw significant climbs, moving up 37 and 32 places respectively.
Sadia Iqbal’s numbers reflect her dominance. In T20Is, she has claimed 59 wickets in 47 matches, maintaining a bowling average of 17.52 and an economy rate of 5.64. Her best figures—4 for 16—underscore her match-winning potential. In ODIs, she’s no less impressive, with 35 wickets in 27 games and an economy rate of just 3.67.
For Pakistan cricket fans, Iqbal’s ascent is more than a personal victory—it’s a sign that their team’s bowling arsenal is being taken seriously on the world stage.