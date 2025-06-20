Gill, Jaiswal Shine Bright as India Dictate Terms on Dominant Day One at Headingley
By Shah Faisal
The first day of the first test between India and England saw a bright beginning to the series for India as, despite being put into bat, India, helped by Jaiswal and Gill’s hundreds, made a huge total of 359/3 . They put the England bowlers in check and made them toil hard throughout the day.
Toss & Playing Elevens
The opening Test of the much-anticipated five-match series between India and England commenced at Headingley, Leeds, under bright skies, but with heavy anticipation swirling around both sides. England’s captain Ben Stokes won the toss and surprisingly chose to bowl first, putting immediate pressure on his pace battery.
England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.
India XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
India’s Positive Intent vs England’s Faltering Lines: A Tale of Two Approaches
This series was billed as a battle between two bold sides embracing modern, aggressive Test cricket philosophies. While India executed their attacking template to near-perfection, England’s bowling, despite assistance from the surface, suffered from flawed and inconsistent length selection. On a track offering swing and some seam movement, England simply failed to bowl in threatening channels. Their lines often drifted either too wide outside off stump or too straight on leg, allowing Indian batters to settle and capitalize.
India’s openers were allowed far too many scoring opportunities early on. With minimal pressure applied, Jaiswal and Rahul settled comfortably. The ball was swinging but without consistent targeting of the top of off stump, England's bowlers essentially gifted India a platform to build upon. Within no time, India cruised to 50 without much discomfort.
However, just as India looked set for a perfect morning, England struck twice on the brink of lunch. First, KL Rahul, who had looked composed, fell to a loose drive outside off, nicking to Joe Root at slip. Moments later, debutante Sai Sudharsan, perhaps tangled mentally on debut, feathered one down the leg side to a diving Jamie Smith behind the stumps. England’s late burst ensured they entered lunch with a foothold, even if they had been largely outplayed for the session. At lunch, India stood at 92/2, a session that swung into balance after initially belonging to the visitors.
Jaiswal and Gill Seize Control with Free-Flowing Strokeplay
Post-lunch, the skies darkened and with it returned cloud cover, bringing swing and seam movement alive again. Yet, this only seemed to inspire the Indian batters, especially Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal. England’s inability to stick to one plan became glaring. Overthrows, inconsistent lengths, and scattered fields allowed India to score 32 runs in the first six overs after lunch, as the partnership flourished.
Jaiswal’s composure was outstanding. He rotated strike intelligently, pounced on loose deliveries, and reached his maiden Test fifty in English conditions. His batting reflected maturity far beyond his years. When India reached 159, they had already struck 25 boundaries — a testament to England’s wayward bowling.
Gill, too, began to flourish. His stroke play was reminiscent of a well-tuned orchestra: elegant, technically precise, and filled with grace. Every drive through cover or punch off the back foot oozed authority. England’s bowlers, despite the generous assistance from the pitch, were left scratching their heads. Stokes, visibly frustrated, struggled to find a bowling plan that could halt the Indian charge.
Even the introduction of young spinner Shoaib Bashir brought no respite. Jaiswal confidently cut his first delivery to the boundary, further underlining India's dominance. The pair continued to dictate terms, with Jaiswal bringing up his maiden century in England — every bit as commanding as his arrival at the crease. Meanwhile, Gill notched his first half-century as India’s Test captain, displaying the same calm assurance that defined his leadership appointment.
At tea, India had stormed to 215/2, adding 123 runs in the afternoon session without losing a wicket.
England’s Woes Multiply as India Tighten the Screws
Post-tea, England managed a rare breakthrough when Jaiswal was bowled, missing a straight one after a magnificent knock. But the breakthrough failed to spark any momentum shift. Ben Stokes, who perhaps read the conditions better than any of his bowlers, was unfortunately restricted by medical staff from bowling extended spells — a tactical blow that severely limited England’s options.
Enter Rishabh Pant, and together with Gill, the pair orchestrated an assault that left England’s attack bereft of ideas. Gill raised his bat for his century — a statement knock, not just in runs but intent. His driving was dreamy, timing was flawless, and placement surgical. Pant played his characteristic counterattacking brand, further demoralizing the English bowlers. His unflappable approach brought him swiftly to an unbeaten 65 by stumps.
By day’s end, India sat comfortably at 359/3, with Gill unbeaten on 127. The scoreboard reflected not just runs but a complete psychological takeover.
England’s struggles with the ball exposed the growing void left by the retirements of James Anderson and Stuart Broad. While Chris Woakes was expected to lead this new-look attack, he rarely looked threatening. Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue showed promise in patches but lacked the consistency required to succeed at this level. With fielders spread and plans unclear, England were made to look ordinary on a surface offering enough assistance if used wisely.
This was not merely poor execution — it was a lack of discipline and clarity. England’s bowlers failed to stick to basic Test match principles: bowl at the top of off, ask questions, make batters earn their runs. As the old adage goes, “You can’t build pressure bowling to two fields.” Unfortunately for England, they offered India scoring options on both sides of the wicket all day.
A Statement of Intent
India’s day-one dominance wasn’t just about the runs they scored but the statement they made. This was a performance loaded with conviction, skill, and mental superiority — the kind that suggests they are fully prepared to dictate terms in foreign conditions. As for England, a long tour lies ahead, but if today was any indication, they’ll need much sharper bowling plans and stronger resolve if they’re to compete.
At stumps, India 359/3 (Gill 127, Pant 65)** firmly in the driver’s seat, while England are left searching for answers.