Gill’s Double Ton Headlines Dominant Indian Display at Edgbaston
India took firm control of the second Test against England, thanks to a historic innings from captain Shubman Gill, who smashed a masterful 269 in Birmingham.
Gill’s knock was not just a personal milestone — it broke multiple records. He became the highest-scoring Indian Test captain, surpassing Virat Kohli’s 254*, and posted the highest-ever score by an Indian in Tests outside Asia.
Coming into the match with a century in the first Test, Gill carried his form with supreme confidence. His innings was marked by calm authority, and a control percentage of 93.28 — among the best recorded in England in nearly two decades.
The conditions favored batters, but Gill’s temperament stood out. He became only the third Indian to score a Test double century in England, joining legends Sunil Gavaskar and Rahul Dravid.
Ravindra Jadeja supported him with a gritty 89. Together, they added 203 runs for the sixth wicket — a stand that broke England’s back after early inroads.
India’s lower order then piled on the misery. Washington Sundar chipped in with 42, while the team added 376 runs after the fifth wicket — their highest such contribution in Test history.
England’s bowlers had no answers. Shoaib Bashir and Josh Tongue toiled hard, but the flat pitch and relentless Indian batting took a physical and mental toll.
By the time India declared at 587, they had not only posted their fourth-highest total in England but also batted the hosts out of the game.
England, who had chased down a stiff target in the first Test, now faced a mountain. Their top order crumbled under pressure.
Akash Deep, brought in for Jasprit Bumrah, made an instant impact. He struck twice in one over to dismiss Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope for ducks. Mohammed Siraj then removed Zak Crawley, reducing England to 25/3.
Joe Root and Harry Brook offered some resistance with a 52-run stand, but India ended the day firmly on top, with England still trailing by 510 runs.
With a strong first-innings total and early breakthroughs, India have flipped the series narrative. And at the center of it all is Shubman Gill — a young captain growing into greatness with every passing Test.