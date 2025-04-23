Has Cricket Fully Established in America or Is There Still Time Left?
By Shah Faisal
Cricket once thrived in New York, with matches dating back to 1751 near today’s South Street Seaport. Historic grounds like Central Park and the NYU Langone area hosted significant games, including the USA vs. Canada fixture in 1844, when Canada beat USA by 23 runs in what is considered the first international fixture in the sport. However, the Civil War, the rise of baseball, and lack of infrastructure led to cricket's decline.
Today, cricket is resurging, especially in New York's Van Cortlandt Park, which boasts ten regulation-sized pitches, making it North America's largest cricket facility. The sport's revival is largely driven by Major League Cricket (MLC), launched in 2023 with backing from tech leaders like Satya Nadella and Shantanu Narayen. MLC has attracted top international talent and aims to establish cricket as a mainstream American sport.
Despite challenges, including limited grassroots infrastructure and competition with established sports, MLC's strategic investments and the inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics signal a promising future. As cricket finds its footing again, MLC stands as the central force propelling the sport's American renaissance.
With the rise of Major League Cricket (MLC) and substantial backing from Indian investors, the U.S. is positioning itself as a serious contender in global T20 cricket. While the infrastructure and media appeal are in place, the ambition goes beyond creating a top-tier league—it’s about making cricket a mainstream American sport. Seattle Orcas co-owner Sivaramakichenane Somasegar compares this vision to soccer’s decades-long journey in the U.S., suggesting cricket could follow a similar path.
Cricket’s long formats and limited grassroots participation contrast with sports like soccer and baseball. Still, participation is growing in inner-city schools, especially among Asian-American and Caribbean-American youth, reflecting America’s evolving diversity.
Infrastructure: The Key to Cricket’s Growth in the U.S.
Cricket’s future in the U.S. hinges not just on star players or big-money leagues, but on something more fundamental: infrastructure. “The first thing they’d need to do is try and create one good cricket field,” said O’Neill, pointing to the severe lack of grassroots investment. Issues like pitches, coaching, and access to equipment remain unresolved, just as they were over a century ago.
Yet, hope lies with Major League Cricket (MLC), whose tech-savvy, diaspora-backed investors are building the sport from the top down. With ties to Silicon Valley and major Indian Premier League teams, MLC has signed elite players like Pat Cummins and is planning permanent venues, including a stadium in Brooklyn and possibly the Oakland Coliseum. These steps mark a shift: not the ICC, but MLC is leading development. With youth academies and a Minor League in place, MLC is laying the groundwork for cricket’s long-term presence in the U.S., starting with the fields it sorely needs.
ICC’s Rocky Relationship with Cricket in America
The ICC has long seen potential in the U.S., yet its approach has been inconsistent at best. After launching Project USA in 2004, the initiative was scrapped just a year later due to “governance issues.” Despite a large and growing diaspora eager for cricket, the U.S. lacked a credible administrative body until USA Cricket replaced the troubled USACA in 2019. Even then, it remained underfunded and peripheral to the sport’s growth.
The ICC’s strategy did eventually gain momentum, supporting Major League Cricket, pushing cricket into the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, and co-hosting the 2024 T20 World Cup. However, internal politics cast a shadow. A reported $20 million overspend on the World Cup sparked backlash, especially as Jay Shah rose to ICC chair on promises to rein in spending. With the architects of the U.S. push now sidelined, the future of ICC’s American vision is uncertain, caught between ambition and administrative dysfunction.
There is a lot of promise and many challenges for cricket to establish itself as a forerunner in American sports. However, its journey since the inception of Major League Cricket (MLC) has been phenomenal. A clear vision and serious consideration from the International Cricket Council (ICC) can help advance the cause more rapidly.