Hayley Matthews Turns Up the Heat, Closes Gap on T20I Top Spot
By Mehr Jan
Hayley Matthews is within striking distance of the No. 1 spot in women’s T20I batting—and she’s not slowing down.
The West Indies skipper delivered a stellar performance in the recent T20I series against South Africa, scoring 147 runs across three matches to power her side to a much-needed 2-1 home series win.
The 27-year-old's form not only ended a drought for her team but also boosted her personal ranking to a career-best 770 points—just 24 behind Australia’s Beth Mooney at the top of the ICC Women’s T20I Batter Rankings.
Matthews wasn’t the only player on the move.
South Africa’s Tazmin Brits jumped two spots to sixth among T20I batters, while Nadine de Klerk and Annerie Dercksen climbed to 51st and a joint 79th, respectively.
In the bowling department, Nonkululeko Mlaba surged six spots to equal eighth, and Ayabonga Khaka advanced four places to 38th.
For the West Indies, spinner Afy Fletcher gained three positions to reach 12th in the T20I bowling rankings after taking two wickets each in the second and third matches. Matthews remains the top-ranked T20I all-rounder.
ODI Rankings Stir as Brits, Wolvaardt Deliver
The final ODI between the West Indies and South Africa also brought ranking shakeups.
Brits finished as the top scorer in the three-match ODI series with 184 runs, propelling her six places up to a career-best 21st in the batter rankings.
Proteas skipper Laura Wolvaardt, who scored 75 in the final ODI, moved out of her tie for second place and is now just two rating points shy of India’s Smriti Mandhana for the top spot.
Veteran quick Marizanne Kapp rose two spots to seventh among ODI bowlers, while teammates Mlaba and Masabata Klaas climbed to 20th and joint 37th, respectively.