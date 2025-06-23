Headingley Test Day 4 Report: England need 371 to Win After India’s Lower Order Collapse
By Shah Faisal
On day four great test centuries by Pant and KL Rahul pushed into to England face a daunting chase of 371 runs from three sessions on Day 5, following a seesaw Day 4 at Headingley where India’s star duo of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant struck centuries, only for their lower order to crumble under England’s relentless fightback.
Day 4, Session 1 (Morning): India Build on Solid Platform
India resumed at 90/2, with a lead of 159 and the prize of prestige looming. However, English pacer Chris Woakes made an early breakthrough, bowling Shubman Gill for just 8—his stumps uprooted by a beauty that hinted at England’s resurgence.
But from that point on, India’s No. 3 and No. 4 took control. KL Rahul, stationed at the crease, adopted the role of anchor—solid, focused, unflappable. Rishabh Pant, fresh from a match-defining century, unleashed his trademark electric strokeplay: he went about “tickling the board quickly”, peppering gaps and pushing the scoring rate with trademark flair. Together, they steadied after the early setback, frustrating England’s bowlers, including spinner Shoaib Bashir, who leaked runs in his efforts to break their partnership.
At tea, India had gallantly surged to 153/3, a lead of 159. The wash of applause on Rahul’s sublime-looking drives and Pant’s audacious counters illustrated a duo in sync: Rahul safeguarding the wicket, Pant purchasing time for flamboyant aggression. England, without a wicket in sight, were hanging on by fingernails.
Session 2 (Afternoon): Centuries and Emotional Peaks
The afternoon commenced with an air of inevitability. Rahul protected the front crease, deflecting the new ball’s menace, while Pant exploded boundaries at regular intervals—each offering another reminder of his irrepressible nature.
At India 180/3, their lead had ballooned to 206—an emboldened shift. Sachin Tendulkar himself would have admired Rahul’s finesse, each drive whispering appreciation for classical technique. Pant, by contrast, celebrated audacity, lobbing overturned sweeps and delighting the crowd.
Then came the breakthroughs. At India 234/3, both batsmen reached a historic feat: Rahul, elegantly crafted, brought up his first Test century at Headingley; Pant, resolute yet explosive, etched his century in quick succession. Pandemonium followed—standing ovations, emotional roars, and a sense of witness to cricketing history.
Yet even the best pair must part. Pant fell for 118, looping a catch to mid-on, and soon after, England’s surge gained traction—KL Rahul, on 137, edged behind to Brydon Carse. Their dual-centuries felt like a victory for India, but the next chapter was yet to unfold.
Session 3 (Evening): Collapse and Counterstrike
From 287/4, India’s tail began to buckle. Josh Tongue and Brydon Carse unleashed bursts of pace, cutting through India's defense. Tongue trapped Shardul Thakur and Mohammad Siraj, then removed Ravindra Jadeja and Sai Sudharsan in quickfire succession—a spree of six wickets for 31 runs.
Rahul's elegant grind to 137 signalled depth, but his departure swung momentum emphatically back to England. From 336/6, the tail collapsed; India finished 364 all out, rifling six wickets for minimal resistance.
Yet India fought back with a late cameo—from Jadeja and Suryansh—adding valuable tail-end runs. This heartbeat of resistance ensured the lead stood at 371, not 340, as the stumps fell.
England will start Day 5 needing 351 runs to win in limited time. Their cautious last-overs tactic—scoring 21 off six balls without losing a wicket—foreshadows a measured chase.
Despite 2022’s legendary chase of 378 against India, done across five sessions with Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow’s heroics, doing so in three sessions is a different measure of Test batting aggression and mental strength.
India’s bowlers will need early breakthroughs—their plan must be to strike wickets while the young English top order is cautious. They must also hold every catch; dropping even one could tilt the fragile balance.
For England, composure is key. They’ll balance ambition with patience and exploit every seam and turn. If their top six can survive the early overs unscathed while rotating strike smartly, this becomes less of a trip to victory and more a target of destiny.