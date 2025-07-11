Hesson Sets Clear Conditions for Babar and Shaheen’s T20I Comeback
Pakistan’s newly appointed white ball coach, Mike Hesson, has laid out a plan for the return of star players Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi to the T20I team. Both were absent from the recent squad that swept Bangladesh 3-0, but Hesson insists they remain key to Pakistan’s long-term goals, especially with the 2026 T20 World Cup in sight.
Coach’s Vision
Hesson, a seasoned New Zealand coach with experience in international and franchise cricket, was brought in to revamp Pakistan’s white ball strategies. His approach is clear: performance and adaptability will dictate selection.
“Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi are very much in our plans,” Hesson stated. “Their exclusion is temporary. We’re working on specific areas to help them return stronger.”
Both players are currently in a Karachi training camp ahead of a three-match T20I series in Bangladesh starting July 20. This series is a testing ground for players to stake their claim for future tournaments.
Babar’s Role
Rumors had suggested Babar might return as a wicketkeeper batter, a notion Hesson firmly dismissed.
“Firstly, Babar Azam is not seen as a wicket keeping option, no,” Hesson said. “Not sure where that came from. Babar is competing for one of the opening positions at the moment. But obviously, we have Fakhar (Zaman) and Saim (Ayub) in those two roles, so he’s competing for that.”
The speculation drew sharp criticism from former players like Basit Ali and Mohsin Khan, who called it disrespectful to Babar’s stature as a specialist batter.
Strike Rate Concerns
Hesson acknowledged Babar’s need to improve his T20I strike rate (129.81), which lags behind Fakhar Zaman (133.49) and Saim Ayub (138.48).
“No doubt strike rate is important in T20 cricket, but you have to combine it with a volume of runs,” Hesson explained. “Our ranking in T20 cricket is low because our strike rates aren’t high enough. We’re often 30-40 runs short, and Babar is one of many who can bridge that gap.”
He noted recent improvements in Babar’s approach but emphasized the need for consistent aggressive batting.
Shaheen’s Road Back
Shaheen Afridi, Pakistan’s premier fast bowler, has also faced scrutiny over form and fitness. Hesson didn’t specify exact areas for improvement but affirmed his faith in the left-armer.
“Shaheen Shah Afridi is a world-class player,” Hesson said. “We’ve identified areas he needs to work on, as with every player in this camp. Players go through ups and downs. Our job is to help them come back stronger.”
Selection Strategy
Hesson is working closely with selectors to balance the squad. The Bangladesh series includes a mix of emerging players and established names like Fakhar and Saim, reflecting a shift toward higher strike rates and adaptability.
The wicketkeeping rumors sparked backlash, with ex-cricketers defending Babar’s role as a pure batter. Hesson’s clarity helped ease tensions, reinforcing that senior players won’t be sidelined without reason.
The Karachi camp runs until July 15, followed by the Bangladesh series. For Babar and Shaheen, it’s a chance to prove their readiness for the World Cup build up. For Hesson, it’s the first step in reshaping Pakistan’s T20I fortunes.