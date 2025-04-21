How Zimbabwe and USA Are Redrawing the Map of Women’s Cricket
For the first time in cricket history, Zimbabwe’s women’s national team has touched down on American soil for a multi-format bilateral series, a milestone moment both for the Lady Chevrons and for women’s cricket in the USA.
Starting April 25, the Lady Chevrons will face off against the USA in three T20Is, followed by two ODIs, all to be played at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. The tour wraps up on May 3.
For Zimbabwe, ranked 15th in T20Is, the series is a key step in their long-term plans. Head coach Walter Chawaguta has blended seasoned players like Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano and Josephine Nkomo with young talents such as 19-year-old Kelis Ndhlovu.
“This tour starts our preparation for the Africa qualifiers and the Ireland series later this year,” Chawaguta said, emphasizing development over immediate results.
The USA, ranked 21st, sees this as a chance to build momentum ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup Qualifier. Captain Aditiba Chudasama leads a squad missing regular T20I skipper Anika Kolan, who is injured. Debutant Mitali Patwardhan, 18, highlights USA Cricket’s focus on youth.
“We’re here to gain ranking points and deepen our squad,” said Women’s Cricket Committee Chair Nadia Gruny, underscoring a dual agenda. The team’s recent Americas Regional Qualifier win in Argentina has buoyed morale, but this series tests their ability to compete outside continental confines.
Match Schedule:
- 1st T20I: Friday, April 25
- 2nd T20I: Sunday, April 27
- 3rd T20I: Tuesday, April 29
- 1st ODI: Thursday, May 1
- 2nd ODI: Saturday, May 3
The two teams last met in October 2024, when Zimbabwe narrowly won a five-match ODI series 3-2. This rematch, however, carries bigger stakes. For Zimbabwe, it’s about proving their progress after years of limited opportunities.
For USA, this is the country’s first time hosting a women’s bilateral T20I and ODI series, a sign of how seriously USA Cricket is now investing in the women’s game.