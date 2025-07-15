Ind vs Eng : Ben Stokes and the Game That Bent to His Will: A Lord’s Epic
By Shah Faisal
England’s win over India by 22 runs on the final day of the Lord’s Test was not just a cricket match—it was a theatre of nerves, grit, and enduring belief. And at the center of this pulsating stage stood Ben Stokes. He had been criticised before the game for being out of form, for not scoring “enough” runs, but those who doubted forgot a fundamental truth: Stokes is never just a batter or a bowler. He is the entirety of England’s cricketing soul—one that rises in defiance of defeat.
The Foundation: 44 Runs on a Sticky Wicket
The story began with England’s first innings on a slow Lord’s wicket. Batting wasn’t easy, and scoring was a grind. Amid the struggle, Stokes contributed a crucial 44. It wasn’t flashy, but it was hard-earned and held the innings together while others perished to India’s sharp bowling. His knock ensured England didn’t crumble early and could post a competitive total.
Magic in the Field: Two Wickets and a Flash of Brilliance
Then came India’s reply, where Stokes’ impact extended beyond the ball. He took two vital wickets, but the moment that defined his fielding brilliance was an unexpected run-out of Rishabh Pant. It was one of those moments where Stokes, seemingly conjuring energy from nowhere, changed the momentum with sheer awareness and execution. Not many players dream of such moments; Stokes creates them.
A Gritty 33 That Made 192 Look Possible
When England came out to bat again, they were under pressure. The pitch had flattened but India’s bowlers were relentless. Here again, Stokes stood tall, scoring 33 important runs—on paper a modest contribution, but in context, a defiant statement. It lifted England from impending collapse to a below-decent but defensible 192. In a game where every run was gold, his knock kept England in the fight.
Cosmic Will in the Final Act: Bowling with Heart, Leading with Fire
But it was in the fourth innings where Stokes truly became a force of nature. He bowled with his heart—9.2 overs of unrelenting effort in the morning, followed by a marathon 10-over spell later in the day. He wasn’t just leading England. He was carrying them. He wasn’t waiting for someone to break the game open—he became the very storm.
Supported magnificently by Jofra Archer, who dismissed Pant and Washington Sundar in a fiery burst, the pair gave England the dream start on the fifth morning. Three wickets fell within seven overs, and the balance tipped. Still, India pushed, fought, clawed. But Stokes was not ready to give up.
It was Stokes who took out KL Rahul—through sheer will and clever reading of the conditions. It was Stokes who dismissed Bumrah after an exhausting spell and all but sealed the match. When the final wicket fell, and his teammates ran wild, Stokes simply stood there—drained, too tired to celebrate. They came to him. As they always do.
Ben Stokes: The Man Who Doesn’t Know How to Surrender
In this match, Ben Stokes wasn’t just playing cricket. He was performing an exorcism—banishing doubts, criticism, and fatigue with each over, each run, and each decision. What makes Stokes different isn’t just talent, but the cosmic energy he channels when the odds stack up.
He has always been the man for England when it matters most—2019 World Cup Final, 2022 T20 World Cup Final, Ashes 2019. Even in 2016, when Carlos Brathwaite shattered dreams with four sixes, it was still Stokes who walked off carrying the pain for England. And again in the 2023 Ashes, when England lost, it was only after Stokes got out. When Stokes thrives, England wins. When he doesn’t, they usually don’t. Such is his influence.
And now, in Lord’s 2025, against India, on the same patch of grass where history once embraced him, it happened again. He willed the game into England’s hands.
The Will to Rise When None Dare
The Lord’s Test reminded the world that to get the best out of Stokes, you don’t just need good conditions. You need chaos. You need the stakes to be so high that no one else dares to rise. Because that’s when superheroes like Ben Stokes fly.
And this week, he flew. And from that height, he brought the game down into England’s embrace, out of India’s grasp.