“I Should Not Be Here”: Andrew Flintoff Confronts His Near-Fatal Crash in Raw, Revealing Documentary
By MEHR JAN
Andrew Flintoff isn’t hiding anymore. In a powerful new Disney+ documentary simply titled Flintoff, the former England allrounder pulls back the curtain on the near-fatal Top Gear crash that left him broken—physically, emotionally, and spiritually—and how he’s been putting the pieces back together ever since.
“I genuinely should not be here with what happened,” Flintoff, now 47, says with striking candor.
It was December 2022 when everything changed. While filming an episode of Top Gear at Dunsfold Aerodrome, Flintoff was driving an open-topped, three-wheeled Morgan Super 3 at 130 mph when the car flipped.
The crash left him with broken ribs and severe facial injuries. He was airlifted to a hospital, where the long road to recovery began—much of it out of the public eye.
“I remember everything about it,” he says in the documentary’s trailer. “It’s so vivid.”
But the scars go beyond skin-deep. In the months that followed, Flintoff retreated from the spotlight, grappling with nightmares, anxiety, and the haunting trauma of what could have been.
“I’ve lived under the radar for seven months,” Flintoff says. “Everyone wants more. You’re just a commodity. One of the real frustrations was the speculation. That’s why I’m doing this now—talking about what actually happened.”
The BBC, which reportedly paid Flintoff £9 million in compensation and suspended production of Top Gear, released a statement acknowledging lessons to be learned—even as they maintained that industry standards were followed.
Yet Flintoff, directed by John Dower, is less about blame and more about reckoning—with mortality, purpose, and personal reinvention.
“It’s almost like a reset,” Flintoff says. “I’m trying to find out what I am now.”
Cricket, fittingly, became his way back. With encouragement from longtime friend and former teammate Rob Key, now England men’s director of cricket, Flintoff quietly reentered the game in 2023. He first appeared behind the scenes during the Ashes, then assumed coaching roles, including head coach of the England Lions and the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.
“I’ve always seemed to be able to flick a switch,” he says. “I’ve got to find that switch again.”
The documentary captures this raw journey, blending behind-the-scenes footage—including images of Flintoff entering hospital for treatment—with personal reflections. It also features intimate interviews with his wife Rachael, teammates like Michael Vaughan, and close friends including Jack Whitehall and James Corden.
Outside of cricket, Flintoff also returned to TV, hosting a reboot of the classic darts game show Bullseye, and filming a second season of his hit series Field of Dreams, where he mentors young cricketers—this time traveling to India and confronting his inner battles on a very public stage.
“I struggle with anxiety. I have nightmares, I have flashbacks. It’s so hard to cope,” Flintoff admits. “I’m going to need help. I really am. I’m not the best at asking for it.”
Co-host Chris Harris, who witnessed the crash’s aftermath, credits Flintoff’s physical condition for saving his life. “If he hadn’t been that strong, he’d have just snapped his neck,” Harris told podcaster Joe Rogan. “He’d be dead.”
But Flintoff is still here. Still standing. And through this documentary, finally telling his story on his terms.
The documentary premieres April 25 on Disney+.