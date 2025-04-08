‘I Won’t Be Playing Again’: Will Pucovski Confirms Retirement After Multiple Head Injuries
Will Pucovski, once hailed as a future cornerstone of Australian cricket, has announced his retirement from all forms of the game at just 27. The decision follows a series of concussions—13 in total—that have left lasting effects on both his health and day-to-day life.
“It’s been a really difficult year,” Pucovski told reporters. “The simple message is, I won’t be playing cricket at any level again.”
The final blow came during a Sheffield Shield match in March 2024, when he was struck on the helmet by Tasmania’s Riley Meredith. The incident sidelined him for the rest of the season and prompted him to withdraw from a contract with Leicestershire. A panel of medical experts later advised him to step away from the game permanently.
“I’d need a few hours to take you through the whole journey,” he said. “There’s been an illustrious group of one-Test players. Unfortunately, that’s where my journey ends.”
That one Test came in 2021 against India at the SCG, where he impressed with a composed 62 in the first innings. Many saw it as the beginning of a long career in the baggy green. But his career trajectory was derailed not by form, but by relentless injuries—some occurring in matches, others in off-field accidents.
The head knocks began in school football and continued in various forms—during training, in the field, even slipping in the shower. The aftermath was severe. “In the couple of months post that [last concussion], I struggled to get anything done,” he said. “My fiancée was annoyed because I didn’t contribute to chores. I was sleeping a lot. The first few months were horrendous, but things didn’t leave me.”
Pucovski finishes his first-class career with 2,350 runs at an average of 45.19, including seven centuries and a highest score of 255 not out. His domestic record earned him comparisons to greats like Ricky Ponting—he was even signed by Kookaburra at under-12 level, becoming their youngest sponsored player since Ponting.
The concussions, however, never allowed him to build sustained momentum. Even when he seemed close to a national recall—after scoring a century against a strong New South Wales attack—another head injury would interrupt his progress.
Despite the setbacks, Pucovski isn’t disappearing from the game entirely. He’s already been appointed men’s head coach at Melbourne Cricket Club and sees a future in media, coaching, or sports administration.
“If I can’t play at the level that I want to play at, then hopefully helping other people get there... The beauty is there’s always different avenues to get that fix.”
Reflecting on his Test debut, he said, “It’s probably just going to be one of those things where I’ll always smile whenever I think about it… Unfortunately, I only got to wear it once, instead of 100 times, but once is still… pretty special.”