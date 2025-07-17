ICC Asks USA Cricket to Step Down as Part of LA28 Olympics Plan
By Shah Faisal
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has formally asked the board of USA Cricket (USAC) to resign as part of a broader plan to fix leadership and governance problems—steps that are necessary for cricket to be played at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics (LA28). The move came after an email was sent to USAC on July 10, laying out a six-step "roadmap" to help them gain national governing body (NGB) status from the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC).
This status is essential for any sport wanting to participate in the Olympics. Since cricket was added to the LA28 Olympics lineup in 2023, the pressure has been building on USAC to get its house in order. However, despite earlier warnings, progress has been slow, prompting the ICC to step in more firmly.
What’s Happening?
The main issue is that USAC has not yet fulfilled all the criteria required by the USOPC to be officially recognized as the national body responsible for cricket in the USA. Without that recognition, cricket in the USA cannot be part of the Olympics in 2028.
Back in July 2023, the ICC had already warned USAC that it was at risk of being derecognized due to governance problems and lack of progress. But a year later, the situation hasn’t improved much. So now, just ahead of the ICC’s annual meeting in Singapore on July 20, the global cricket body has decided to take stronger action.
What’s in the Roadmap?
The ICC’s email was sent by its general counsel, Jonathan Hall, and included six important steps that USAC must follow to remain eligible and participate in the LA28 Olympics:
1. Full resignation of the existing USAC Board.
The ICC has asked all board members of USA Cricket to step down. This is likely due to long-standing governance and leadership issues that have slowed progress and damaged USAC’s reputation.
2. Appointment of an interim transition committee.
Once the current board resigns, a new transition group will be put in place to manage operations and bring stability until a new board is elected.
3. Fresh elections for a new board.
After the interim phase, elections must be held to form a new, properly functioning USAC board that can meet all USOPC requirements.
4. Independent financial audit.
The ICC wants full transparency about how funds have been used by USAC. An audit will help clean up finances and restore trust.
5. Improved communication and cooperation with stakeholders.
USAC has been criticized for poor communication. The new leadership will need to work closely with players, leagues, fans, and local cricket bodies.
6. Regular updates to ICC and USOPC.
ICC has asked for clear, written updates about progress at regular intervals so both the ICC and the USOPC can monitor improvements.
Why This Matters
Cricket being included in the 2028 Olympics is a massive opportunity, especially for countries like the USA where the sport is still growing. The decision to include cricket in LA28 was influenced largely by its huge following in South Asia, but the USA’s role as host nation makes its participation even more important.
As one of the six nations expected to compete in both men’s and women’s cricket events, the USA has a chance to showcase the sport on home soil to a global audience. However, they must first fix their internal issues.
The current leadership problems at USAC are preventing the sport from growing at the pace expected, especially with the T20 World Cup 2024 having already been co-hosted successfully by the USA. This moment—right after the exposure of the World Cup—is perfect to take things to the next level. But without proper governance, that growth could slow down or even stop.
What Happens Next?
The matter will be officially discussed during the ICC’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Singapore on July 20. It is likely that the ICC board members will support the proposed roadmap. If USAC refuses to follow the roadmap, there’s a real risk that the ICC could derecognize them as the official cricket body for the USA.
Such a move would not only hurt the USA’s chances of participating in the 2028 Olympics but could also damage the growing enthusiasm for cricket in the country.
A Crucial Moment for USA Cricket
In short, this is a turning point for USA Cricket. Either the board cooperates with the ICC and follows the steps outlined to improve, or it faces the risk of being left out of the biggest sporting stage in the world.
The coming weeks will be critical. Resignation of the board, forming a capable transition committee, and holding new elections are tough but necessary decisions. With proper leadership and transparency, cricket in the USA could still be ready for LA28.
For fans and players who want to see Team USA competing for Olympic medals in cricket, this roadmap might be the start of a new and better era.