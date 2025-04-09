ICC Eyes Gaming Industry with Plans to Launch Official Cricket Game
In a bold and unprecedented move, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is exploring the development of its own official mobile cricket game. The proposal will be presented by the ICC’s digital media team to the Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC) during the upcoming board meetings, with the hope of gaining formal approval to proceed.
This marks the first time a global governing body of a sport is taking the reins to launch its own dedicated game — a step toward capturing a slice of the booming gaming market and reducing reliance on traditional income sources like broadcasting rights, which may face a downturn in the near future.
A Strategic Shift Toward Gaming Revenue
Cricket video games are far from new — from EA Sports Cricket to Codemasters’ Brian Lara Cricket, fans have been immersed in digital cricketing experiences for decades. However, those titles were developed by third-party publishers and often hampered by licensing challenges.
The ICC’s venture aims to change that, potentially establishing a fully licensed, immersive cricket game backed directly by the sport’s governing body. The goal is to create a long-term digital asset and a consistent revenue stream that aligns with the ICC’s broader digital strategy.
This follows the example of FIFA’s successful three-decade partnership with EA Sports, which recently ended in 2023. The iconic FIFA football game was a major source of both revenue and global visibility for the sport. With FIFA now looking to launch its own game independently, the ICC appears to be adopting a similar model from the start.
The Biggest Challenge: Licensing
While the idea of an ICC-developed game is exciting, its most significant hurdle lies in securing the image and likeness rights of players. This issue was a key reason behind the discontinuation of EA Sports Cricket in 2007, where most player names were either fictional or loosely based on real players — especially from India and Pakistan.
Currently, ICC holds media rights to players and teams only during official ICC tournaments. Rights for bilateral series, domestic cricket, and franchise leagues fall under individual national boards and private entities. For a comprehensive, all-year-round cricket game, the ICC would need to negotiate licensing agreements with national cricket boards, franchise leagues, and players' associations — a complex but necessary step.
A Booming Mobile Gaming Market
The timing of this move couldn’t be better. The mobile gaming market is exploding — particularly in South Asia. India and Pakistan are at the center of this surge, with India’s mobile gaming sector projected to be worth around $3 billion in 2024 alone. Affordable smartphones, widespread internet access, and a massive young population are driving this growth.
A well-crafted, official ICC game could ride this wave, offering fans a high-quality cricket experience while generating significant revenue. If successful, it could reshape how cricket engages with its digital audience — especially the younger demographic.
What's Next?
While the concept has already been discussed in prior board meetings, the upcoming CEC meeting will be crucial. A green light from Full Members is needed before the ICC can begin development in earnest. The digital team is expected to outline the potential roadmap, market strategy, and technical partnerships required for the game’s production.
If approved, this project could mark the beginning of a new era for cricket in the digital world — one where fans not only watch but play their favorite sport in an officially sanctioned, globally recognized format.