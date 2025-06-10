ICC Hall of Fame 2025 Inductees: Celebrating Cricket’s Legendary Icons
By Shah Faisal
The ICC Hall of Fame 2025 class honours seven of cricket’s most iconic legends—five men and two women—whose extraordinary careers have left an indelible mark on the sport. Unveiled in a prestigious ceremony at London’s Abbey Road Studios, the new inductees elevate the Hall of Fame tally to 122, recognizing those whose skill, leadership, and dedication have inspired generations of players and fans alike.
As the cricketing world prepares for the World Test Championship Final at Lord’s, the ICC pays tribute to these extraordinary players, cementing their legacy among the immortals of the game.
Hashim Amla (South Africa)
Career Highlights:
9,282 runs at 46.64 in 124 Tests
8,113 runs at 49.46 in 181 ODIs
1,277 runs at 33.60 in 44 T20Is
Hashim Amla made history as South Africa’s first triple-centurion in Tests, scoring an unbeaten 311 against England at The Oval in 2012. The second-highest Test run-scorer for South Africa, Amla was pivotal in his country’s rise to No.1 Test ranking and fastest to 6,000 and 7,000 ODI runs, highlighting his consistent brilliance across formats.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni (India)
Career Highlights:
4,876 runs at 38.08 in 90 Tests
10,773 runs at 50.57 in 350 ODIs
1,617 runs at 37.60 in 98 T20Is
Dhoni’s captaincy defined a golden era for Indian cricket, winning all three major ICC white-ball trophies: 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy. India also topped Test rankings under him. Dhoni’s cool leadership and finishing prowess, including his iconic winning six in 2011, made him one of the sport’s greatest finishers.
Matthew Hayden (Australia)
Career Highlights:
8,625 runs at 50.73 in 103 Tests
6,133 runs at 43.80 in 161 ODIs
Hayden’s aggressive batting style epitomized Australia’s dominance in the 2000s. His then-record 380 against Zimbabwe in 2003 remains one of cricket’s highest individual Test scores. Hayden played a crucial role in Australia’s 2003 and 2007 World Cup triumphs, finishing with 30 Test centuries and an average over 50.
Graeme Smith (South Africa)
Career Highlights:
9,265 runs at 48.25 in 117 Tests
6989 runs at 37.98 in 197 Odi
Captained South Africa in a record 109 Tests, leading to 53 wins
Smith took on captaincy at just 22 and transformed South African cricket leadership. His 259 on debut as captain at Lord’s is the highest by any visiting player. Under Smith, South Africa achieved historic series wins and clinched the ICC Test mace in 2013, cementing his status as an inspirational leader.
Daniel Vettori (New Zealand)
Career Highlights:
4,531 runs and 362 wickets in Tests
2,253 runs and 305 wickets in ODIs
A pivotal all-rounder, Vettori is one of only three players to score over 4,000 runs and take more than 300 wickets in Tests. As New Zealand captain, he led the side to the 2009 ICC Champions Trophy final and multiple ICC semi-finals, earning acclaim for his tactical brilliance and consistent all-round performances.
Sana Mir (Pakistan)
Career Highlights:
1,630 runs and 151 wickets in 120 ODIs
802 runs and 89 wickets in 89 T20Is
The first Pakistani woman inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, Sana Mir was a trailblazer for women’s cricket in Pakistan. Captaining the team for seven years, she led Pakistan to two Asian Games gold medals and topped ICC ODI bowling charts in 2018. Mir retired as Pakistan’s leading ODI wicket-taker and continues to inspire future generations.
Sarah Taylor (England)
Career Highlights:
4,056 runs and 138 dismissals in 126 ODIs
2,177 runs and 74 dismissals in 90 T20Is
Taylor revolutionized women’s wicketkeeping with her lightning-fast stumpings and technical skill. She was key in England’s 2009 ODI and T20 World Cup double and the 2017 home World Cup victory. With 232 dismissals across formats, Taylor set a high standard for wicketkeepers and helped raise awareness about mental health in sport.
Jay Shah’s Tribute
ICC Chairman Jay Shah said, “Through the ICC Hall of Fame, we pay tribute to cricket’s finest players whose remarkable careers have shaped the sport’s legacy. This year, we are privileged to induct seven truly outstanding individuals. On behalf of the ICC, I congratulate each of them and hope they cherish this well-deserved recognition.”
Launched in 2009 during the ICC’s centenary celebrations, the Hall of Fame continues to honour cricket’s legends. The 2025 inductees join this revered pantheon, forever etched in cricketing history.