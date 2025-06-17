ICC Initiates the Process to Create Landmark Cricket Game to Engage Fans
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has launched the Expression of Interest (EOI) to create a new and improved cricket game. In a statement, the ICC announced that it has started the process to identify potential partners to develop and publish a new, world-class mobile cricket game. The initiative has been launched in collaboration with its 12 Full Member Boards to create a game that appreciates the rich heritage of cricket and reflects its global appeal.
This is a huge step towards making cricket a global sport. The ICC, along with its Full Members, is taking a much-anticipated step forward for cricket fans to create a unified opportunity in the global market. This will offer a clear pathway for a partner to develop a cricket game that will help shape the future of cricket fandom.
The EOI process, initiated by the ICC, invites game developers, publishers, and gaming ventures to help develop a transformative cricket game. A formal tender process will begin after the interested parties are shortlisted at the conclusion of the EOI.
Jay Shah, ICC Chairman, was present during the announcement ceremony and was optimistic about the game’s potential in attracting a new range of fans to the sport. “Cricket has one of the most passionate and diverse fanbases in global sport,” Mr. Shah said. “This project represents a unique opportunity and a step forward to reimagine how cricket is experienced and celebrated in the digital world.
“By bringing together the ICC and its Full Members, we are laying the foundation for a cricket game that engages the modern audience and reflects the global scale of our game.”