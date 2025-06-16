ICC to Keep World Test Championship Finals in England Until 2031, Rejects BCCI’s Hosting Request
By Shah Faisal
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has declined the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) request to rotate the hosting rights of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final, with England set to continue as the sole venue for the next three editions in 2027, 2029, and 2031, according to a report by The Telegraph UK.
While the BCCI lobbied for a change in venue to allow other Test-playing nations, especially India, the opportunity to host cricket’s biggest red-ball clash, the ICC has opted for continuity, retaining England as the host due to logistical convenience, commercial viability, and established infrastructure. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has reportedly already been informed of this development.
Since the inception of the WTC in 2019, all three finals have been hosted in England. Southampton’s Rose Bowl was the site of the inaugural 2021 final, where New Zealand defeated India. The 2023 final at The Oval saw Australia overpower India once again. The recent 2025 edition was contested at Lord’s between Australia and South Africa.
The ICC is expected to make this decision official at its Annual Conference scheduled to take place in Singapore next month, where final planning for the 2027 edition will also begin.
Though some might view the move as repetitive, there are multiple reasons why keeping the WTC Final in England still makes sense. First, hosting the final in June ensures a consistent end to the two-year Test cycle — a fixed point in the calendar that helps teams plan accordingly.
Second, the fan response and the presence of vibrant cricketing diasporas from South Asia and elsewhere in England mean packed stands, diverse crowd support, and a global cricket festival atmosphere that few venues can match.
Lastly, Test cricket is a format built on nuance, patience, and subtlety — and England’s iconic grounds like Lord’s, The Oval, and Southampton provide the best spectacles for both batters and bowlers. With swing, seam, and scoreboard pressure all in play, England captures the essence of the longest format like no other.
So, while the desire to expand the WTC Final’s footprint is understandable, sticking with England — at least for now — may not be a poor choice. Until a better proposal is tabled that offers the same mix of tradition, commercial pull, and cricketing integrity, the Home of Cricket remains the home of the WTC final.