Iconic Oakland Coliseum to Host Major League Cricket Matches in June
For the first time in history, the iconic Oakland Coliseum will host professional cricket as it prepares to be a venue for the 2025 Major League Cricket (MLC) season. The Coliseum, which served as the home ground for the Oakland Athletics baseball team for 56 years until the franchise's move to Las Vegas in 2024, has previously hosted football and soccer but never cricket—until now.
The stadium will serve as the home ground for the San Francisco Unicorns and will host a total of nine MLC matches. The first-ever cricket match at the Coliseum is set for June 12, when the Unicorns take on last year’s champions, Washington Freedom, in the league’s opening game.
Cricket in the Bay Area
The Coliseum’s seating capacity has been reduced to 12,000—relatively low considering that the Bay Area boasts the second-largest cricket fan base in the U.S. To accommodate the sport, drop-in pitches will be installed to ensure the stadium is ready in time for the tournament's kickoff.
Major League Cricket, launched in 2023, initially hosted matches in just two states—Texas (Grand Prairie) and Florida (Broward County Stadium). Since then, the league has expanded significantly. The addition of the Oakland Coliseum as a 2025 venue marks another milestone in MLC’s growth. Six teams will compete for the championship in the league’s third season.
Future Prospects and Economic Impact
The initial agreement between MLC and the Oakland Coliseum is for one year, generating an estimated $3 million in revenue for the city of Oakland. However, the deal is expected to be extended as part of long-term preparations for the 2028 Olympics, where cricket will make its return to the Games.