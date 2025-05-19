India Denies Rumours About Non-participation in Asia Cup 2025
By Shah Faisal
India has denied the rumours about their non-participation in the Asia Cup 2025, putting to rest recent speculation that had stirred anxiety among fans. Reports had been made suggesting that India might either not host or not participate in the upcoming Asia Cup cricket tournament, scheduled for September 2025. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) came forward to clarify the situation and reaffirm its commitment to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) events.
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia issued an official statement on Monday, dismissing all such rumours. “The Asia Cup matter or any other ACC event issue has not come up for discussion at any level,” Saikia stated. “Till now, BCCI has not even discussed or taken any such steps regarding ensuing ACC events, leave alone writing anything to the ACC. At this stage, our prime focus is on the ongoing IPL and the subsequent England series, both men and women.”
The Asia Cup 2025 is set to be a six-team T20 tournament, with India slated to host. However, the ACC has not yet released the official schedule or confirmed the venues, though September is widely expected to be the tournament window.
The confusion around India’s participation gained traction following rising tensions between India and Pakistan after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. These tensions led to a brief suspension of both the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL), which resumed only after a temporary ceasefire was agreed upon on May 10. While cricket has resumed, diplomatic relations between the two nations remain delicate.
In such scenarios, matches between India and Pakistan have often been held at neutral venues. This trend is likely to continue even if India hosts the Asia Cup. Sources indicate that Pakistan is unlikely to travel to India and may instead play its matches at an alternate venue, like the hybrid model used during the 2023 Asia Cup.
Adding to the uncertainty, there are also unconfirmed reports that the Women’s Emerging Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka this June, has been postponed. However, the ACC has not issued any formal statement regarding the postponement. Saikia clarified that the BCCI has not communicated any decision to the ACC concerning either the senior men's Asia Cup or the women’s Emerging Asia Cup.
Despite the ongoing political situation, Indian cricket fans can take solace in the fact that the BCCI remains focused on its upcoming international commitments and continues to support the ACC's cricketing calendar. The Asia Cup has historically been a high-octane tournament that draws significant fan interest, especially when arch-rivals India and Pakistan face off.
Stay tuned for more updates on the Asia Cup 2025.