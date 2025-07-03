India gains upper hand on England on Day 2 of Second Test, 2025
By Shah Faisal
India has forced England into the corner on the second day of the second Test at Birmingham. With Shubman Gill smashing a magnificent 269 and leading India to a towering 587, followed by a fierce burst from the Indian pace attack that reduced England to 25 for 3, the hosts were left scrambling. Only a steadying partnership between Joe Root and Harry Brook, taking England to 77 for 3 at stumps, managed to limit the damage.
Morning: Jadeja, Gill punish tired England bowlers
The day began with India on 358 for 5, and Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja firmly settled at the crease. Jadeja was aggressive early, punching Ben Stokes for consecutive boundaries, while Gill resumed his innings with the same calm authority that had defined his knock on Day 1. The two added crucial runs, pushing England on the back foot. However, Jadeja fell just before lunch, gloving a Josh Tongue short ball down the leg side for 89.
Despite Jadeja’s dismissal, India were in full control. The lower order, led by Washington Sundar, provided excellent support to Gill. Together, Gill and Sundar forged a 144-run stand that turned 211 for 5 into a mammoth total of 587.
Afternoon: Gill’s class reaches historic heights
Gill remained unflappable, gliding past every milestone with grace. His 269 off 387 balls broke multiple records — the highest individual Test score by an Indian in England and the highest by an Indian men’s captain. He drove with authority, pulled with power, and played spin with mastery, showing why he belongs at the heart of India’s Test setup.
Sundar, after an edgy start against the bouncers, found his rhythm. A pull for six over deep square leg stood out as a statement shot, and his ability to hold one end allowed Gill to flourish. Root finally ended the partnership with a sharp offbreak that beat Sundar's outside edge and shattered the stumps.
Gill eventually fell after tea, mistiming a pull to square leg — the first real mistake he made in his marathon innings. The final wickets fell quickly, but India’s job with the bat was emphatically done.
Evening: Indian pacers rattle England’s top order
The post-tea session belonged to India’s pacers. With Jasprit Bumrah rested, Akash Deep stepped up in style. In just his first over, he cramped Ben Duckett for room and induced an edge that Gill snatched with a stunning catch at third slip. Moments later, Ollie Pope edged a full outswinger to KL Rahul, who caught it on the second attempt.
Mohammed Siraj added to the mayhem, removing Zak Crawley with a classic dismissal — hard hands, no foot movement, edge to slip. At 25 for 3, England were in deep trouble.
Stumps: Root and Brook fight back
With their backs against the wall, Joe Root and Harry Brook began the rebuild. Root was cautious, absorbing pressure, while Brook counter-attacked with flair. A powerful drive off Siraj followed by a commanding six lifted the pressure slightly and gave England a lifeline.
The pair’s unbroken 52-run stand took England to 77 for 3 at stumps, still 510 runs behind. India’s dominant day — with a historic innings from Gill and a fearsome burst by the bowlers — left England reeling and facing a long uphill battle.
Day 2 of the India vs England second Test, 2025, belonged firmly to the visitors. Shubman Gill’s masterclass — supported by solid lower-order batting — laid the foundation. The Indian pacers then ripped through England’s top order before Root and Brook added some resistance. With a 510-run deficit still staring at England, India are well in control and eyeing a potential follow-on. A historic day, and a statement performance from a team that looks every bit ready to conquer in English conditions.