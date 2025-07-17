India Mulls Key Selection Decisions Ahead of Crucial Manchester Test
As India prepares for a must-win fourth Test against England at Old Trafford on July 23, the team’s leadership is faced with pivotal selection choices, primarily concerning the fitness of star wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and the workload management of pace spearheads Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.
After a narrow defeat at Lord’s left India trailing 2-1 in the five-match series, the injury to Pant's index finger during England’s first innings added to the team’s concerns. Though Pant batted in both innings despite the injury, Dhruv Jurel took over the wicket-keeping duties. India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate expressed optimism about Pant's recovery but emphasized that the team will only green-light his return if he is fit to perform all responsibilities.
“He [Pant] will bat in Manchester before the Test,” ten Doeschate said. “I don't think you're going to keep Rishabh out of the Test no matter what. He batted with quite a lot of pain in the third Test and it's only going to get easier on his finger. But keeping is obviously the last part of the process—we don’t want to go through that again where we have to replace the 'keeper mid-innings.”
If Pant is not deemed ready to don the gloves again, Jurel is expected to step in once more behind the stumps. Still, ten Doeschate was clear: “If Rishabh’s fit, he plays the next Test and does both [batting and keeping].”
India’s pace attack, a crucial component of its overseas Test strategy, also finds itself under scrutiny. Premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, rested for the second Test at Edgbaston as part of workload management, may remain part of the 4th Test in Manchester—but the final decision is yet to be made.
“We’ll make that call in Manchester,” ten Doeschate said. “We know we have him for one of the last two Tests. It’s pretty obvious the series is on the line now in Manchester, so there will be a leaning towards playing him.”
Bumrah has claimed 12 wickets in just two Tests so far, making him India’s second-highest wicket-taker of the series behind Mohammed Siraj, who leads with 13 wickets from three matches. Siraj, too, has shouldered a heavy load, delivering 109 overs during the series. The coaching staff is now evaluating his fitness and stamina heading into the Manchester clash.
“We take for granted how lucky we are to have someone like [Siraj],” said ten Doeschate. “He’s like a lion—what he brings to the bowling attack is incredible. It’s even more important for us to manage his workload so that he can give his best.”
With the series hanging in the balance and the World Test Championship points at stake, India must balance aggression with caution. The coming days will be crucial as team management monitors player fitness and form, aiming to field the strongest possible XI for the high-stakes encounter at Old Trafford.