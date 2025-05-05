India Tops ICC Annual Rankings in White ball, Australia Leads in Test
By Shah Faisal
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released its annual rankings update reflecting team performances across all formats over the past three years. This update weighs matches played since May 2024 at 100% and those from the previous two years at 50%. The latest rankings showcase the continued dominance of Australia and India, while also highlighting significant movements from other nations.
Australia Retains Top Spot in Tests; England Climbs to Second
Australia maintains its position at the summit of the ICC Men's Test Team Rankings with a rating of 126 points. However, their lead has slightly diminished from 15 to 13 points. England has made a notable ascent to second place, overtaking both South Africa and India, following victories in three of their last four Test series. England now holds 113 rating points, while South Africa and India have slipped to third and fourth positions with 111 and 105 points, respectively.
The rest of the top 10 remains unchanged, with New Zealand in fifth place, followed by Sri Lanka, Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe.
India Strengthens Lead in ODIs; Sri Lanka Makes Significant Gains
In the ODI format, India has solidified its top position, increasing its rating from 122 to 124 points, bolstered by their triumphant ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign. New Zealand has risen to second place, surpassing Australia, who now occupy third. Sri Lanka has emerged as a significant mover, climbing to fourth place after gaining five rating points, thanks to recent series victories against India and Australia.
Pakistan and South Africa have slipped to fifth and sixth positions, respectively. Afghanistan has improved to seventh place, while England has dropped to eighth. West Indies have moved up to ninth, overtaking Bangladesh, who now sit in tenth place.
India Leads T20I Rankings; Sri Lanka Breaks into Top Seven
India continues to dominate the T20I format, maintaining the top spot with a nine-point lead over second-placed Australia. England remains third, followed by New Zealand, West Indies, and South Africa. Sri Lanka has made a significant leap to seventh place, overtaking Pakistan. Bangladesh and Afghanistan round out the top ten.
Notably, the annual update now includes 100 teams in the global T20I rankings, reflecting the growing competitiveness and reach of the format.
The latest ICC rankings underscore the sustained excellence of Australia in Tests and India in white-ball formats. Sri Lanka's upward trajectory across formats highlights their resurgence on the international stage. As teams continue to compete and evolve, the rankings will remain a dynamic reflection of their performances.