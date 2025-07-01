India vs England, 2025, 2nd Test: What Does India Need to Bounce Back?
By Shah Faisal
India walk into Edgbaston with their backs to the wall, trailing 0-1 in the five-match series and with only one Test win in their last nine outings. But there's no shortage of positives — from five centuries in Leeds to a fighting spirit that kept them alive till the final evening. The question isn't whether India can compete, but whether they can seize control — especially with the ball. For that, a recalibration in selection, sharper field placements, and cleaner catching might be the keys to a turnaround.
Batting Brilliance: India's Biggest Weapon
Despite the Headingley loss, India's top-order batting was exemplary. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul gave the team strong starts, while Rishabh Pant brought his usual flair to both innings. Skipper Shubman Gill led from the front with a masterful 147 in the first innings — though he acknowledged throwing his wicket away at a critical time. The collapse that followed underlined a deeper issue: the lower order failed to contribute.
Gill has called on the top order to take "more responsibility" and bat the opposition out of the game. And rightly so. If India can stretch big partnerships and avoid soft dismissals — like Gill’s lofted shot or Pant’s risky stroke play — they have the firepower to post totals that put England under pressure.
Leadership and Field Settings: The Need to Stay Switched On
Shubman Gill’s captaincy debut showed flashes of composure, but also areas for growth. India's fielding unit let key chances slip at Headingley, and there was a visible dip in intensity late on Day 4 and into Day 5. Gill must bring sharper field placements, vocal energy, and belief into the Edgbaston Test. The tone on the field needs to match the team’s aspirations off it.
The lack of pressure applied to Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley early on — with easy singles and gaps in the field — hurt India in the first match. India must make England earn every run this time.
Bowling Firepower: The Real Question Mark
India’s bowling lacked bite, especially when the ball went soft. Jasprit Bumrah’s availability remains the biggest decision. If he’s fit, he walks into the XI. If rested, India must decide between pace (Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh) or wristspin variety (Kuldeep Yadav). Kuldeep was Player of the Match in India’s last Test against England before this tour — and offers more threat than Washington Sundar, who is steadier but not a proven wicket-taker in overseas conditions.
Shardul Thakur was underbowled at Leeds, and despite being labeled a “bowling allrounder,” he didn’t inspire confidence. India might finally lean toward picking specialists and backing them.
India’s third seamer issue is critical. Mohammed Siraj has not quite hit his best form, and Prasidh or Arshdeep will have to bring discipline and aggression in Bumrah’s absence. The team also needs Ravindra Jadeja’s control and contribution with both bat and ball — especially if India go with just four bowlers.
Fielding and Catching: No Margin for Error
There’s no clearer way to lose Tests than dropping catches — and India’s slip cordon was guilty of that. Against a confident England batting unit, India can’t afford to spill chances. Whether it’s Crawley early on or Root and Bairstow later, every drop hurts doubly. The team needs sharper anticipation, particularly with the Dukes ball likely to move late.
England’s Threat: Strike Early, Strike Hard
England know their best chance lies in breaching India’s top order early. Ben Stokes is bowling again and will be crucial in attacking the stumps with the new ball and creating reverse swing late in the innings. With the pace of Woakes and Tongue and the bounce of Carse, England will back themselves to keep India to manageable totals. If their spinners get into the game late, especially Bashir, they’ll fancy their chances on a dry surface.
Edgbaston Factor and the Toss
India have never won a Test at Edgbaston, losing on all eight previous visits. The ground has recently favored teams batting second — the last four Tests here were won by the team chasing. India may look to bowl first, but conditions could still favor batting in the first two days before cracks open up.
The weather may intervene too, with rain forecast on Days 4 and 5. India will need to dictate terms early and not leave it till the last session.