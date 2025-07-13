India Women's Cricket Team Enters New Era With Depth and Confidence
The Indian women's cricket team is looking stronger than ever, with their recent performances showing they're ready to take on the world. Their first ever T20 series win in England (3-2) has given them a big confidence boost. Now, as they play England in ODIs, they're using these matches to get ready for next year's World Cup which they'll host.
Coach Amol Muzumdar faces tough decisions, particularly in the batting department. Opener Pratika Rawal (average 63.80 in ODIs, five centuries in 11 matches) has made a strong case to partner Smriti Mandhana, while Shafali Verma who was left out of the ODI squad , reinforced her explosive ability with 176 runs in the T20Is at a strike rate of 158.55.
Muzumdar confirmed Verma remains in the mix, stating, "Shafali will be amongst the core group of India."
The Women’s Premier League (WPL) continues to be a game changer, with left arm spinner Shree Charani emerging as a key find. Her 10 wickets in the T20I series against England earned her Player of the Series honors, with Muzumdar calling her "the find of the WPL." The tournament has also helped address India’s long standing need for variety in spin bowling.
India’s traditionally weaker areas , bowling and fielding , have seen marked improvement. Radha Yadav, now with over 100 T20I wickets, has become a reliable option, while the fielding unit has shown sharpness, pulling off crucial catches in pressure situations. Muzumdar credited focused training, saying, "Our bowling and fielding were the biggest takeaways."
With the 2025 ODI World Cup (September 30 in India) and the 2026 T20 World Cup (England) on the horizon, India’s planning is well underway.
The current England tour serves as a testing ground for combinations, while the T20I squad was selected with an eye on the 2026 conditions. "Preparation has already started," Muzumdar emphasized.
This Indian side is no longer reliant on a few stars , depth in batting, a well rounded bowling attack, and improved fielding make them genuine contenders. The next 18 months will be critical, but if recent performances are any indication, they are on the right track.