Indian Women Cricket Team Gets Crucial World Cup Warm Up Against Australia
India will host Australia’s women’s cricket team for a three-match ODI series in Chennai this September, providing both teams with necessary preparation just weeks before the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 kicks off in India. The matches will be played on September 14, 17 and 20 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.
This series takes on special significance as India looks to bounce back from their 3-0 defeat to Australia in their last ODI encounter in December 2024.
For captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her team, it represents a final opportunity to test combinations and strategies before the global tournament begins on September 29.
The BCCI emphasized that "the three-match ODI series will act as key preparation for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025."
Chennai’s iconic stadium makes a welcome return to hosting women’s international cricket after an 18-year absence. The last women’s ODIs played here were during a 2007 quadrangular series featuring India, Australia, England, and New Zealand.
India’s preparations also include a white-ball tour of England in June-July featuring five T20Is and three ODIs. The team has shown promising form recently, with new talents like all-rounder Kashvee Gautam making their mark alongside established stars.
Meanwhile, Indian A sides will be busy hosting Australia A and South Africa A teams in multi-format matches during the same period.
The World Cup itself will see eight teams compete across venues like Mullanpur, Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram from September 26 to November 2.
As hosts, India will be looking to build momentum against the dominant Australians, who have won six of the eleven Women’s World Cups held so far. With less than two weeks between this series and the World Cup opener, every match and every performance will count for Harmanpreet Kaur’s squad as they aim to make history on home soil.