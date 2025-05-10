Indo-Pak Escalation: How Cricketers Reacted to Cross-Border Firing
Thursday was a chaotic day for the world of cricket, as the “two biggest cricketing nations” stopped playing cricket to play war. The PSL and IPL—two respective leagues of Pakistan and India—were suspended mid-season amid ongoing clashes. Cricket stars from both countries took to Twitter to share their thoughts, highlighting the complexity of relations between the two nations.
For a long time, the only battlefield between India and Pakistan was the cricket pitch. The matches between the two teams were full of emotions—a symbolic clash serving as catharsis. However, as real war and military conflict begin, these cricketing stars are seen as ambassadors, and their positions on the war make a difference.
Reactions from Indian Cricketers: Support for the Armed Forces
Indian cricketers, both active and retired, have taken a hard stance on India’s attacks on Pakistan, expressing solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces.
Rohit Sharma, India’s ODI captain, posted on X: “There is nothing greater than the safety and dignity of our people. We stand with our soldiers.”
Similarly, Suryakumar Yadav, India’s T20 skipper, expressed solidarity with the military forces as well, writing: “Massively proud of our forces and their resilience. You are the reason we stay unharmed at our homes.”
Though these views are not overtly political, such statements align with the current narrative of the government.
While some players were measured in their responses to the ongoing escalation, others took a bizarre turn, pleading for a full-fledged war. Shikhar Dhawan, India’s seasoned opener, took to X (formerly Twitter) to make a case for war, quoting the Hindu scripture Bhagavad Gita: “You did everything you could to make peace with them. Now go, give them the war they want.”
These kinds of views do not suit ambassadors of a sport that is followed fanatically by billions. Harsha Bhogle, one of the most experienced cricket analysts in the world, was disappointing as well. On X, he posted: “Thoughts with our armed forces who protect India. Enormous respect and admiration since I was a child, and very proud of their consistent success. Confident they will do so again.”
Voices from the Pakistani Side
Cricket stars from Pakistan weren’t at their best behavior either, and they too championed their armed forces and spoke of war. Pakistan’s white-ball skipper, Mohammad Rizwan, quoted the Islamic holy scripture, saying: “Hum ne Allah SWT k Pak Kalam se yeh seekha hai ke jung mat karo – lekin agar tum par jung thop di jaye, to phir peeche mat hato.”
(Translation: “We have learned from Allah’s Book not to fight, but do not back down if war is imposed on you.”)
Former captain Shahid Afridi, always vocal on political matters, saw another opportunity to share his thoughts.
However, in a second post, he wrote about how cricket and sports are meant to unite the world and should not be abandoned in the face of war. He posted: “Sports transcend borders, religions, and politics… Cricket once united us. Now it bleeds in crossfire.”
Amid all the chaos and hysteria, there were one or two sane voices demanding peace—but those voices were met with extreme criticism and hate, mostly from their own countrymen. Ambati Rayudu, former Indian cricketer, quoted Gandhi on X and faced severe backlash, especially from the cricketing fraternity, eventually deleting the post. He had written: “An eye for an eye makes the world blind.”
Final Thoughts
Reactions from cricketing stars on both sides of the border were disappointing, as none of them urged their governments or nations to pursue peace—instead, many advocated for war. While there were a few sane voices, most stars, both active and retired, opted for confrontation and forgot the spirit of sportsmanship.
With a ceasefire now announced by both governments, let’s hope saner voices prevail—and cricket takes center stage once again.