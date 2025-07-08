International Umpire Bismillah Jan Shinwari Dies at 41
By Sadia Akhtar
The cricket world is mourning the sudden passing of international umpire Bismillah Jan Shinwari. He died on Monday following an illness. He was 41 years old.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed the news on Tuesday, calling it a huge loss to Afghan cricket. Shinwari was one of the country's most respected officials and had represented Afghanistan on the global stage for nearly a decade.
The board made the news official by stating, “It is with deep sorrow that we share the news of Mr. Shinwari’s demise following an illness. Bismillah Jan was a great servant of Afghan cricket.”.
He was a member of the ICC International Panel of Umpires. Over the years, he stood in 25 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 21 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). His international umpiring journey began in December 2017. He made his debut in an ODI between Afghanistan and Ireland in Sharjah.
ACB paid tribute to Shinwari in a heartfelt statement. The board also offered condolences to his family and the wider cricket community.
"ACB’s leadership, staff, and entire Afghan Atalan family are deeply shocked and saddened by the demise of Bismillah Jan Shinwari, a respected member of Afghanistan’s elite umpiring panel," the board said.
Tributes poured in from across the cricket world. Mr. Jay Shah, Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), also expressed sorrow over Shinwari’s passing.
“His contributions to the game were huge, and he will be deeply missed by the cricket community. We are profoundly saddened by this loss and extend our condolences to his family and loved ones,” Shah said.
Shinwari was widely admired for his calm presence and fair decision-making on the field. He played a vital role in developing Afghanistan's presence in international cricket during a crucial growth phase for the nation’s team.
Before his international assignments, Shinwari stood in several domestic competitions, including the Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-Day Tournament and the Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One-Day Tournament.
His consistent performances earned him a place on the ICC panel and regular assignments in matches involving Full Member and Associate teams.
In 2020, Shinwari survived a tragic incident that saw several members of his family killed in a roadside bomb explosion in Nangarhar province. Initial reports wrongly claimed he was among the deceased, but he later confirmed he had survived.
Despite personal tragedy, Shinwari continued his work with professionalism and dignity. His resilience was admired both in Afghanistan and internationally.
News of his death has shocked the Afghan cricket community. Players, coaches, and officials remembered him not only for his skill but for his humility and dedication.
With his passing, Afghan cricket has lost a pillar. The game, both at home and abroad, is poorer without him.
Shinwari’s legacy is one of integrity and service. He was often praised for promoting fairness in the game and upholding the spirit of cricket in every match he stood in.
He inspired many young Afghans to take up umpiring as a serious profession. His journey from domestic matches to the international stage gave hope to many in a country where cricket is more than just a sport; it is a symbol of unity and pride.
The ACB is expected to honor Shinwari’s contributions in upcoming domestic matches. A moment of silence may also be observed during Afghanistan’s next international fixture.
He is survived by his family, to whom the entire cricket world now sends its thoughts and prayers.