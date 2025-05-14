IPL 2025 Allows Temporary Replacements - DC Still Waiting for Senior Players
By Shah Faisal
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has introduced a new rule allowing franchises to bring in temporary replacement players for the final part of the 2025 season. This decision was made due to several overseas players pulling out of the tournament after it was suspended earlier this year.
The 2025 IPL season was paused due to tensions between India and Pakistan. Now, the tournament is set to resume on May 17. However, many players have already made other commitments during this period, either for their national teams or personal reasons. As a result, players like Jake Fraser-McGurk (Delhi Capitals) and Jamie Overton (Chennai Super Kings) will not return for the remainder of the season.
To help teams manage these unexpected absences, the IPL has now allowed temporary player signings. These replacement players will not be eligible for retention by any team in the 2026 season. This rule is in place to make sure that teams don’t try to bypass the auction system by signing and keeping new players unfairly.
In a note sent to all franchises, the IPL stated:
“Due to the unavailability of some overseas players because of international duties, personal reasons, or injuries, teams are allowed to sign Temporary Replacement Players. But these players cannot be retained for the next season.”
It’s important to note that players who were signed as replacements before the suspension—like Sediqullah Atal (DC), Mayank Agarwal (RCB), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, and Nandre Burger (RR)—can still be retained for 2026.
Meanwhile, Jamie Overton, who had briefly played for Chennai Super Kings, has now completely withdrawn from the tournament.
Delhi Capitals Struggle with Overseas Player Issues
The Delhi Capitals (DC) are among the worst hit by player withdrawals. Jake Fraser-McGurk, who was bought for a hefty INR 9 crore, has pulled out of the season. He had a quiet campaign, scoring only 55 runs in six matches before being dropped from the playing XI.
To fill the gap, DC brought in Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman for INR 6 crore ( $ 702,000). He has played for the Capitals in past seasons (2022 and 2023) and now returns as a short-term fix. But as per the new rule, he cannot be retained for the 2026 season. However, the BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board ) has not confirm any approach for an NOC from the Player or another concerned authority. keep in mind that the playoffs of IPL are in clash with the T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh.
However, Delhi’s worries are far from over. They are still waiting for updates on several key overseas players, including:
Mitchell Starc (Australia)
Faf du Plessis (South Africa)
Tristan Stubbs (South Africa)
Stubbs is confirmed to be part of South Africa’s squad for the World Test Championship final starting June 11 at Lord’s. According to Cricket South Africa, players selected for that match must return home by May 25, as per their original No Objection Certificates (NOCs).
As IPL resumes after a temporary postponement, it will be a challenge for the administration to recollect all the players at once again. The bending of rules has made it possible for teams to restructure their balance according to their needs.