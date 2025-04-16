IPL 2025: The Race for Orange and Purple Cap
By Shah Faisal
IPL 2025 has introduced new faces to the top spots in both batting and bowling charts. This season has been a revelation for fans of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), as both teams lead the race with the bat and ball, respectively. The race for the Orange and Purple Caps is heating up, with potential challengers closing in on the top three contenders.
As the tournament nears its halfway mark, let’s take a look at the chart-toppers and their closest competitors.
Orange Cap Race: Top Run-Scorers in IPL 2025
1. Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants) – 357 runs
LSG’s success this season is directly proportional to the form of Nicholas Pooran. When Pooran fires, LSG soars. He’s been in sizzling form, smashing 31 sixes with a dominant record against spinners. He’s searing the ball off the spinners’ hands and dictating terms. With plenty of games left, fans may witness a golden run from Pooran as he taps into his full potential.
2. Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans) – 329 runs
Not far behind Pooran, Sai Sudharsan is having the season of his life. His highest score so far is 82 off 53 balls against Rajasthan Royals, helping the Titans post 217/6 in a 58-run win. Sudharsan's blend of patience and calculated aggression has been vital in building strong partnerships and setting commanding totals.
3. Mitchell Marsh (Lucknow Super Giants) – 295 runs
The Australian powerhouse has rediscovered his form after a relatively quiet international season. A fully fit and firing Marsh is among the best in the world, especially in white-ball cricket.
Potential Challengers
SS Iyer (Punjab Kings) – 250 runs
The PBKS captain has maintained red-hot form for the past three seasons. Now leading Punjab, he continues to shine with sharp strokeplay and exceptional hand-eye coordination.
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) – 248 runs
Just two runs behind Iyer, King Kohli remains a perennial contender for the Orange Cap. His consistency over a decade speaks volumes, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him finish the season atop the run-scoring charts.
Top Wicket-Takers in IPL 2025
1. Noor Ahmad (Chennai Super Kings) – 12 wickets
An Afghan spinner excelling on Chennai pitches is always thrilling, and Noor Ahmad is no exception. Long overshadowed by Rashid, Nabi, and Mujeeb, the talented chinaman has finally made his mark, leading the wicket charts in style.
2. Shardul Thakur (Lucknow Super Giants) – 11 wickets
Thakur went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction and was preparing for county cricket in England. But when the opportunity came, he seized it. His trademark knack for breakthroughs has bolstered LSG’s campaign. If he ends up with the Purple Cap, LSG’s chances of lifting the trophy increase significantly.
3. Khaleel Ahmad (Chennai Super Kings) – 11 wickets
Khaleel’s energetic and ambitious spells have worked wonders for CSK. Sitting third on the Purple Cap list, his impact has been significant. A few more strong outings could elevate him to the top and ignite Chennai crowds.
Potential Challengers
Kuldeep Yadav (Delhi Capitals) – 10 wickets
Kuldeep's ability to restrict scoring and force batters to generate their own power has made him a threat. His slow pace, combined with sharp cricketing intellect, is turning games in DC’s favor.
Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians) – 10 wicketsPandya boasts the best strike rate (9.60) among the top wicket-takers and already has a five-wicket haul this season. If he maintains this rhythm, he’s well-poised to keep the Purple Cap contenders in check.