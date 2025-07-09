IPL's Worth Soars to $18.5 Billion: How Cricket's Biggest League Became a Global Sports Powerhouse
By Shah Faisal
The Indian Premier League (IPL), already known as the world’s most valuable cricket tournament, has just seen its business value rise to a massive $18.5 billion, according to a recent report by global investment bank Houlihan Lokey.
This jump highlights how the IPL is no longer just a cricket league — it’s now a major global sports business. The league continues to grow in value, popularity, and revenue, both inside and outside India.
The brand value of the IPL alone is now $3.9 billion, which marks a 13.8 percent increase from last year. That means just the IPL name and logo are worth billions, even without counting stadiums, team properties, or match-day revenue.
The IPL also contributes heavily to India’s economy. A previous report in 2020 estimated that it generates over $11 billion a year through various streams like ticket sales, broadcasting rights, tourism, merchandise, and job creation.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), led by Virat Kohli, not only won their first-ever IPL title in 2025 but also became the richest franchise in the league.
Their brand value now stands at $269 million, surpassing five-time winners Mumbai Indians at $242 million and Chennai Super Kings at $235 million.
Winning the title and having a strong fan base helped RCB become the number one franchise by brand value.
IPL Final Viewership Breaks Records
The IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings was held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The final drew over 678 million viewers on JioHotstar alone. This record beat the viewership of even the high-profile India vs Pakistan match in the Champions Trophy earlier this year.
Houlihan Lokey’s expert Harsh Talikoti called the IPL a global sports brand and said it sets new standards in sports business every year.
The league’s ability to bring in global investors, secure huge media rights deals, and attract sponsors across different sectors makes it one of the top properties in international sports.
The IPL features top global stars like Pat Cummins from Australia and Jos Buttler from England. The glitzy format, combined with Bollywood celebrities owning or endorsing teams, adds to the appeal.
The Global Impact of IPL
Since its launch in 2008, the IPL has gone far beyond just cricket. It has inspired many other franchise-based leagues in India across sports like kabaddi, badminton, boxing, and poker.
Its success has also influenced cricket leagues in other countries to adopt a similar model.
With every new season, the IPL continues to grow — not just in cricketing terms, but as a business and cultural phenomenon.
The new valuation of $18.5 billion proves that IPL is now among the most valuable sports leagues in the world, on par with the NFL, NBA, and English Premier League.