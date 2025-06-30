Is USA Cricket Facing Potential Suspension Again by ICC?
By Shah Faisal
USA Cricket (USAC) finds itself under severe scrutiny once again. The International Cricket Council (ICC), according to multiple international media reports, is considering suspending USA Cricket due to persistent governance failures and internal dysfunction—a scenario that echoes the troubled past of the sport’s administration in the country.
The latest crisis stems from a governance notice served to USAC by the ICC in July 2024, a formal 12-month period intended to provide time for corrective measures and administrative reforms. This warning came in the wake of serious allegations concerning a lack of operational transparency, ineffective leadership, and poor internal management. In an attempt to rescue the situation, the ICC established a normalization committee tasked with overseeing USAC’s transition back to stable, accountable governance. However, one year on, there appears to be little meaningful progress.
Sources within the ICC suggest that attempts at reform have been repeatedly blocked by internal resistance from several USAC board members. One ICC official, quoted in the press, called the situation "unsustainable" and expressed frustration at the organization's failure to implement even basic reforms. The ICC’s stance has hardened, with officials warning that unless key changes in leadership and structure are achieved before the ICC Annual Conference in July 2025, a formal suspension is likely to follow.
This potential suspension comes at a sensitive time. Earlier this month, an ICC delegation visited Los Angeles to meet with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and members of the normalization committee. The meetings were meant as a last-ditch assessment of whether USAC had made any significant progress. The ICC reportedly emphasized the urgency of compliance, especially with cricket returning to the Olympics at the Los Angeles 2028 Games. The underlying message was clear: cricket cannot afford instability in its newest and potentially most lucrative frontier.
But this isn’t the first time the ICC has had to take drastic action against the governing body for cricket in the United States. USA Cricket’s institutional troubles stretch back nearly two decades, with three prior suspensions—each stemming from a familiar pattern of governance breakdowns, internal disputes, and resistance to reform.
The first major blow came in 2005 when the ICC suspended the United States of America Cricket Association (USACA), the then-governing body. The suspension followed an extended period of internal conflict, lack of democratic elections, and constitutional chaos. The ICC deemed USACA’s structure incapable of managing the sport’s development in the region and opted to suspend it, removing its international privileges until the situation was resolved.
After some attempted reforms, the suspension was lifted briefly, but governance woes resurfaced swiftly. By 2007, the ICC was once again forced to suspend USACA. Despite a new constitution and promises of better oversight, the same internal infighting and administrative paralysis returned. The ICC lost confidence in USACA's ability to govern, citing repeated failures to fulfill basic commitments and implement ICC-mandated reforms. This second suspension underlined the deep-rooted instability that plagued American cricket administration.
The final and most conclusive action came in 2017. By this time, the ICC had grown weary of the cyclical dysfunction. After years of warnings and temporary suspensions, the ICC took the unprecedented step of terminating USACA's membership entirely. This meant a complete expulsion from ICC activities, competitions, and governance structures. The ICC then facilitated the formation of a new governing body—USA Cricket—in 2019, with a fresh mandate, a more professional management framework, and the promise of a clean slate.
Initially, the rebranding appeared successful. USA Cricket began to participate in global development programs, the men’s and women’s teams found some success, and the sport saw increased investment through initiatives like Major League Cricket (MLC). However, cracks soon reappeared. By 2023 and 2024, concerns about financial irregularities, transparency lapses, and boardroom infighting were once again being whispered in cricket circles.
The current threat of suspension is especially damning, not only because of the timeline involved but because it threatens to undo years of work aimed at making the U.S. a credible cricketing nation. Cricket in America is no longer just a curiosity—it’s a serious commercial and athletic opportunity, with real pathways for growth, particularly through the Olympic spotlight and franchise cricket.
As the ICC Annual Conference looms, all eyes will be on USA Cricket. Failure to implement the required reforms may not only lead to another suspension but could also destabilize efforts to professionalize the game at a critical juncture. For a cricketing structure that has already burned through three major ICC interventions—in 2005, 2007, and 2017—this could be the final straw that breaks the ICC’s trust.
Whether USA Cricket can rescue itself from this familiar cycle remains to be seen. What’s clear is that time is almost up, and the world’s governing body for cricket is unlikely to tolerate further excuses.