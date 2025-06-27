It’s Battle of the Bottom Half in the Major League Cricket at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas
Major League Cricket has entered the middle phase, and not every team is happy with their performance so far. MI New York has won just one match this season, while Seattle Orcas are yet to register a win. With half of their matches already played, both teams are desperate for a win to kickstart their comeback in the league.
MI New York have had a terrible season so far, winning just one of their five games. Interestingly, their only win has come against Seattle Orcas, and they will be looking to complete a double over them. They were good in their first game of the season, losing by just 3 runs to the Super Kings. However, instead of building on that, they have further plummeted, losing three of their next four games.
Orcas’ performance is even worse than that of New York, as they are yet to get off the mark on the points table. They have lost every game they have played so far, including against their rivals today. Captain Heinrich Klaasen was disappointed after their last match, admitting that they have been poor and need to show more spirit.
"The three teams at the bottom are not playing good cricket at this moment, and they are all just one or two games away from getting into that playoff spot," Klaasen said.
With five matches remaining and only two points separating the bottom three teams from the fourth spot in the playoffs, both teams still have a chance to qualify.
However, the playoffs are fast approaching, and all the teams will need to notch up their performances to ensure the best possible spot for themselves.
Probable Playing XIs
Seattle Orcas: Shayan Jahangir (wk), David Warner, Kyle Mayers, Heinrich Klaasen (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Sikandar Raza, Gerald Coetzee, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Obed McCoy, Cameron Gannon
MI New York: Monank Patel, Quinton de Kock (wk), Nicholas Pooran (c), Michael Bracewell, Kieron Pollard, Heath Richards, Tajinder Dhillon, Sunny Patel, Trent Boult, Naveen-ul-Haq, Nosthush Kenjige
My Fantasy XI
Kyle Mayers (Captain due to his all-round abilities), Quinton de Kock (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Heinrich Klaasen, Sikandar Raza, Michael Bracewell, Kieron Pollard, Harmeet Singh, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Naveen-ul-Haq.