Jasprit Bumrah 3.O? Is Bhumra Ready to Lead with New Responsibilities Without Kohli and Sharma?
By Shah Faisal
Jasprit Bumrah appeared on a podcast with Australian World Cup-winning captain Michael Clarke and expressed his mind about India’s forthcoming 5-Test series against England, which will start from June 20 this year.
In the interview, he acknowledged the challenges of playing in England and said, that, "Playing in England is always a different challenge. I always love bowling with the Dukes ball. "But I don't know how much the Dukes ball is doing right now because there's always constant changes to the ball. But the weather, the swinging conditions. And then when the ball becomes soft, there's always a challenge. So, I always look forward to playing in England."
This upcoming series will be Bumrah’s third bilateral Test tour of England; he has also appeared in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand at the same venue. Among India’s pace attack Bumrah stands out as the most seasoned campaigner the others being: Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, and Arshdeep Singh. He believes each of them has the firepower to dismantle batting line-ups, particularly against an ultra-aggressive side like England
"They're playing an interesting style of cricket, which is interesting because I don't really understand it too much," Bumrah said. "But as a bowling unit, we always feel confident that when the batters are being ultra-aggressive, on a given day, anybody could run through and get wickets."
His awareness of the game, and especially the Baz ball England, is well educated. He knows that aggression brings fragility with itself, and in the attempt to dismantle others, one often leaves his own castle unfortified.
Bumrah sees that aggression and an opportunity in the same manner as Australia saw it two years ago, when they won the first two Tests due to England's incautious approach.
But this is not just about going to England without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. This will be Bumrah taking the burden of India's team on his own shoulders.
This tour will be Jasprit Bumrah's first proper assignment as leader of the team in terms of seniority. Earlier, he had the company of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma along with Ajinka Rahane. The burden of thinking for the team, along with planning in the dressing room with support staff and the captain, is also a new addition to Bumrah's responsibilities. He won't just be taking India home on the field but will have to develop a rationale for how to do that as well.
Adding to his challenges is the reputation of bowling in England successfully as well. Versus England, he has taken 60 wickets in 26 innings, striking at 47.2. In England Bumrah has taken 37 wickets in 17 innings, with a strike rate of 57.8 and an average of 27. They are fine numbers for a normal bowler who isn't from SENA.
But for Bumrah, who had a great Bumrah 2.0 season, these numbers don't reflect the nature with which he can allure the spectators and viewers, not to mention his command over the ball and his fear in batsmen's minds.
This Bumrah 3.0 will be a challenge, not just as a bowler but also as a player. He is more than a bowler now. He is turning into a legend, and this transition needs constant and good performances on a regular basis without the scar of injury. In the last WTC cycle, he took the most wickets—77—at a surreal strike rate of 30. His average for these 77 wickets is 15.09—unbelievable! Isn't it?
For him to repeat what he did in Australia would be asking for too much, but we can't discount the abilities that he possesses. With his ability and love for bowling, along with his love for new challenges, it wouldn't be that surprising to see Bumrah pulling off unthinkable feats in the next year. The series against England in 2025 will forecast the events that we may witness in the near future.
Meanwhile, let's hope for a fit Bumrah with a supportive bowling unit, along with in-form batsmen, so that he may enjoy his bowling more and not worry about other things.
The five Tests in England will be played over 46 days from June 20 to August 4, in Leeds, Birmingham, Lord's, Manchester, and The Oval. Bumrah is unlikely to feature in all five Tests, though, with chief selector Ajit Agarkar having indicated that his workload may need to be closely managed.