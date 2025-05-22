Joe Root Becomes Fifth Player to Score 13,000 Test Runs
By Shah Fasial
Joe Root has carved a new niche in cricket history by becoming only the fifth cricketer in the world to reach 13,000 Test runs, achieving this remarkable feat during a four-day Test match against Zimbabwe at Edgbaston. Root began his innings with 12972 runs, needing just 28 runs to reach the milestone, and crossed it in his usual calm, authoritative style—an innings that was emblematic of his Test career.
This historic milestone makes Root the first English batter ever to score 13,000 Test runs, placing him among an elite group that includes Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, and Rahul Dravid.
Root became the fastest batter, in terms of matches, to reach the 13000 test-runs mark. He achieved the feat in 153 matches. However , in terms of innings; Root reached the landmark in his 279th innings, making him the fifth fastest in history to do so—just behind Rahul Dravid (277 innings). Tendulkar remains the quickest to 13,000 Test runs, reaching the milestone in only 266 innings.
Root’s achievement is not just a personal triumph; it is a defining moment for England Test cricket, which has long waited for a batter to breach the 13,000-run barrier. It underscores Root’s longevity, consistency, and unmatched skill in the longest format of the game.
Chasing Greatness: Joe Root Eyes Sachin Tendulkar’s Test Records
Now that Root has entered the 13,000-run club, attention naturally shifts to what comes next. Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time record of 15,921 Test runs stands as the ultimate benchmark in cricket, and Joe Root is now in firm contention to challenge it. Tendulkar also holds the record for most Test fifties (68)—another milestone within Root’s reach.
Root, who has already scored 36 Test hundreds, is expected to feature in at least eight more Test matches this year, offering ample opportunities to close the gap. His consistency, fitness, and hunger for big scores make him a strong candidate to eventually surpass some of Tendulkar’s records in the longer format.
A Milestone That Sets Up a Legacy
Joe Root’s entry into the 13,000-run club is more than just a statistical landmark—it is a statement of greatness. He’s not only one of England’s finest batters of all time but is now also one of the global icons of Test cricket. As he looks ahead to breaking more records and perhaps even chasing Tendulkar’s monumental legacy, the cricketing world will watch with admiration and anticipation.