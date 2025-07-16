Joe Root Returns to No.1, Bumrah Reigns Supreme: Test Rankings Shift After Lord’s Thriller
By Shah Faisal
In the ever-shifting landscape of Test cricket, some names are constant reminders of excellence. Joe Root and Jasprit Bumrah are two such names, and both stamped their authority on the ICC Men’s Test Rankings after a gripping contest at Lord’s between England and India. Root reclaimed the top spot among batters, while Bumrah extended his stay at the summit of the bowling charts, underlining their reputations as modern greats.
The Lord’s Test offered the perfect stage for Root’s revival. Coming into the match on the back of losing his No.1 ranking to teammate Harry Brook, Root responded like champions do—with a century that blended poise, precision, and purpose. His 104 in the first innings and 40 in the second proved vital in England's tense 22-run win, turning a nervous dressing room into one filled with belief. In reclaiming the top spot, Root offered a reminder that in Test cricket, consistency over time outweighs fleeting brilliance.
This was Root’s 37th Test hundred, taking him past legends like Rahul Dravid and Steven Smith in the list of most centuries in the format. He now stands in the top five of all time—a territory occupied only by the greats. What makes Root's achievement special is the way he has evolved across years and challenges: leading England through transformation, stepping aside as captain to focus on his batting, and continuing to deliver in big moments.
Brook, whose rise has been meteoric, had a quieter match with scores of 11 and 23, resulting in a drop to No.3 in the rankings. New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, consistent as ever, moved up to second place. While Brook remains a star in the making, Root’s return to the summit sends a message: form is temporary, class backed by years of run-scoring is eternal.
India’s batting chart told a story of turbulence. Captain Shubman Gill, the man who had scorched Edgbaston with twin tons, endured a rough time at Lord’s with 16 and 13. As a result, he slipped from No.6 to No.9 in the rankings. Rishabh Pant, who struck a gutsy 74 in the first innings, also lost a spot to slide to No.8. However, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja both made notable jumps. Rahul’s 53 not out in challenging conditions pushed him up five spots to No.34, while Jadeja—who scored 54 and an unbeaten 61—moved up to No.35. Both batters stood tall when others around them crumbled.
Steven Smith, playing against the West Indies in a low-scoring day-night Test in Jamaica, scored 48 in the first innings and used that effort to climb above Yashasvi Jaiswal into fourth position. Jaiswal, who had been a revelation against England until now, recorded his worst Test outing of the series with scores of 13 and 0. It was the first time he failed to cross fifty in a Test against England—a timely reminder of the game’s unpredictability.
If Root's return to the top was poetic, Bumrah’s hold over the No.1 bowling ranking was a thunderclap. The Indian pacer delivered a five-wicket haul in the first innings at Lord’s—his first-ever five-for at the iconic venue. Bumrah’s command over swing, seam, and precision left England rattled and confirmed his place atop the bowling charts. His wicket of Joe Root—piercing the gap between bat and pad—was a symbolic passing of the moment from England’s best batter to India’s best bowler.
Bumrah wasn’t the only fast bowler to grab headlines this week. Australia’s Scott Boland rose six spots to break into the top 10 after producing a scintillating six-wicket performance, including a hat-trick, against West Indies. The hat-trick came in the second innings of a game that saw the Windies bowled out for a shocking 27—their lowest total in Test history. Boland’s consistency and ability to exploit conditions mark him as a key figure in Australia’s pace arsenal.
Mitchell Starc also had a say. His 6 for 9 in the same match reaffirmed his menace with the ball in pink-ball Tests. Starc retained his No.10 spot among bowlers but climbed two places in the all-rounder rankings, where Jadeja continues to lead.
Jadeja’s place as the top all-rounder remains secure. His performances at Lord’s—valuable with both bat and ball—once again illustrated why he is considered the most balanced cricketer in the world today. His energy, versatility, and game awareness continue to make a difference for India even in challenging situations.
The latest Test rankings reflect a dynamic phase in world cricket. The tussle between youth and experience is in full swing. Players like Brook, Gill, and Jaiswal are rising stars. But veterans like Root, Bumrah, and Jadeja continue to show that sustained brilliance still defines the elite.
Root’s return to the top is not just a personal triumph; it’s a message to the cricketing world. Consistency over time, the ability to rise again, and the hunger to remain relevant—that’s what separates the greats from the good. And as the Test calendar rolls on, these battles—individual and collective—will only become more gripping.
With England's win tightening the series against India and Australia dominating the West Indies, the competition for Test supremacy is alive and thriving. And amidst it all, the rankings continue to be the scoreboard for greatness.